2025 Champions Trophy: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs New Zealand match ft. Virat Kohli

India and New Zealand are set to clash in the final Group A match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both the teams have qualified for the semifinals and will fight for the top spot in Group A in this clash.

India began their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh. They registered another six-wicket win over Pakistan next to seal their spot for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, New Zealand beat hosts Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener. The Kiwis then edged past Bangladesh to progress to the next round of the tournament.

Heading into the semifinals, both teams will be keen to carry on the winning momentum, which will make this an interesting clash. On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in this fixture.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy match

New Zealand all-rounder and left-handed batter Rachin Ravindra displayed solid form with the bat against Bangladesh. It was his maiden Champions Trophy game and he impressed with a brilliant century.

Ravindra scored 112 runs off just 105 balls including 12 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 106.67. New Zealand had lost a couple of quick wickets in the chase but his century brought them back into the game as they went on to win as well.

He has a stellar record in ODIs, having scored 1082 runs from 30 matches at an average of 43.28 with four hundreds and as many half-centuries. The Kiwis will expect him to continue his form against India.

#2 Shubman Gill

India's ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill has been in good form in the ongoing Champions Trophy. The right-hander scored a brilliant unbeaten hundred in India's opening game against Bangladesh to help them win the game.

He slammed 101 not out off 129 balls with 9 boundaries and 2 sixes on a slightly tricky surface. Gill got off to a fine start in the game against Pakistan as well but unfortunately failed to convert the same into a big score.

He scored 46 runs off 52 balls, hitting seven boundaries, setting up the chase for the Men In Blue as they went on to win the game. Gill is also India's highest run-getter in the tournament so far.

Star batter Virat Kohli will come into this game fresh off a hundred against Pakistan in the previous outing. The right-hander slammed his maiden century in the history of the Champions Trophy, scoring an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls including 7 fours.

Courtesy of his unbeaten ton, India beat Pakistan comfortably, chasing down 242 runs in just 42.3 overs. Kohli has scored 122 runs from two games in the tournament so far and is the team's second-highest run-getter after Shubman Gill.

Heading into the semifinals, India will want Kohli to continue to score and maintain his rhythm with the bat. New Zealand will certainly have an eye out for an in-form Virat Kohli in this clash.

