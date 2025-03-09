2025 Champions Trophy: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs New Zealand match ft. Virat Kohli

The final of the 2025 Champions Trophy will be played between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. India beat New Zealand when the two teams previously met in the group stage.

Both sides are filled with some solid batters and big names in their line-ups with equal firepower right from the top till the lower order. With the nature of the wicket in Dubai expected to be sluggish and slightly challenging to bat on, batters from both sides will have key roles to play in this final.

India and New Zealand have some in-form batters in their lineups who have performed well for their respective sides coming into this final. Bowlers from both teams will have to be at their best to try and restrict them from putting big runs on the board.

On that note, here are the three batters who could score the most runs in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy match

#3 Kane Williamson

South Africa v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Kane Williamson is undoubtedly New Zealand's most experienced and seasoned campaigner in their line-up. The senior pro will have a massive role to play with the bat in the final against India.

Williamson is well equipped to play both pace and spin, knowing how to build an innings and carry the same. The right-hander staying at the crease for as long as possible will be crucial for New Zealand.

He has scored 189 runs from four games so far with a hundred and a half-century. Moreover, his hundred came in the semifinal against South Africa where he scored 102 off 94 balls at a strike-rate of 108.51. Williamson, being a big match player, is expected to carry his form into the Champions Trophy final.

#2 Virat Kohli

India v Australia: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli is India's highest run-getter in the ongoing Champions Trophy with 217 runs from four games at an average of 72.33 with a hundred and a fifty to his name. He played a vital knock against Australia in the semifinal, scoring 84 runs and helping India enter the final.

Kohli scored an unbeaten hundred under pressure while chasing against Pakistan and has been at his best in this tournament, leading the Indian batting. The 36-year-old will be keen to deliver in yet another big game.

Known to thrive and perform under pressure, India's hopes will be pinned on Virat Kohli to produce another match-winning knock in the final against New Zealand.

#1 Rachin Ravindra

South Africa v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Rachin Ravindra has been brilliant and consistent throughout the Champions Trophy, making him arguably one of the best batters in the tournament so far. The left-hander has amassed 226 runs from just three innings at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 103.66.

Moreover, he has also slammed two hundreds, including a 101-ball 108 in the semifinal against South Africa, hitting 13 fours and a six at a strike rate of 106.93. Rachin is in top form and will be the key to New Zealand's success in the final.

It will be crucial for him to start well and play a long innings, setting the tone for the rest of the batters to come. His ability to play spin well will be a bonus on dry and sluggish wickets in Dubai.

