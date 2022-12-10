"264 stays untouched"- Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan falls 54 runs short of breaking Rohit Sharma's world record

Ishan Kishan played one of the greatest knocks in ODI cricket history in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 10. Making his return to India's playing XI as a replacement for the injured Rohit Sharma, Kishan smacked 210 runs off just 131 balls in Chattogram.
Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to field first. The decision initially seemed to work in Bangladesh's favor as India lost Shikhar Dhawan early, while Kishan and Virat Kohli took some time to settle in the middle. After the first five overs, India were 17/1.
Ishan Kishan soon switched gears and launched a counter-attack on the Bangladeshi bowlers. He completed his 50 off 49 balls and raced to his 100 in the next 36 deliveries. Kishan did not look back after that and took only 41 balls to add another 100 runs to the Indian total.
It looked like Kishan would break Rohit Sharma's record for the highest individual score in an ODI innings (264). However, he lost his wicket while attempting a big shot off Taskin Ahmed's bowling when he was on 210.
Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Kishan missing out on a world record:
Bangladesh bounce back after taking Ishan Kishan's wicket
When Kishan lost his wicket, India were 305/2 in the 36th over. Most fans felt that India would finish with a total of around 450 with eight wickets in hand, but the Bangladesh bowlers have made a solid comeback.
Ebadot Hossain dismissed Shreyas Iyer for three runs before cleaning up KL Rahul when he was on eight.
Even Virat Kohli departed soon after completing his century. India are down to 376/5 after 46 overs.
It will be interesting to see if they can cross the 400-run mark. You can follow the live scorecard of this match here.
