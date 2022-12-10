"264 stays untouched"- Twitter reacts as Ishan Kishan falls 54 runs short of breaking Rohit Sharma's world record

Ishan Kishan played one of the greatest knocks in ODI cricket history in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, December 10. Making his return to India's playing XI as a replacement for the injured Rohit Sharma, Kishan smacked 210 runs off just 131 balls in Chattogram.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to field first. The decision initially seemed to work in Bangladesh's favor as India lost Shikhar Dhawan early, while Kishan and Virat Kohli took some time to settle in the middle. After the first five overs, India were 17/1.

Ishan Kishan soon switched gears and launched a counter-attack on the Bangladeshi bowlers. He completed his 50 off 49 balls and raced to his 100 in the next 36 deliveries. Kishan did not look back after that and took only 41 balls to add another 100 runs to the Indian total.

It looked like Kishan would break Rohit Sharma's record for the highest individual score in an ODI innings (264). However, he lost his wicket while attempting a big shot off Taskin Ahmed's bowling when he was on 210.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Kishan missing out on a world record:

S. @pullshotx45 Let's talk about the standards. "264" stays untouched. We move. Well played, Ishan Kishan! Let's talk about the standards. "264" stays untouched. We move. Well played, Ishan Kishan! https://t.co/x8IshDME0m

Vishal. @SPORTYVISHAL @ImRo45. Even today's monstrous Ishan Kishan could not break Rohit Sharma's world record of 264 runs, so just imagine what a brilliant innings the hitman played that day. Even today's monstrous Ishan Kishan could not break Rohit Sharma's world record of 264 runs, so just imagine what a brilliant innings the hitman played that day. 🐐 @ImRo45.

Kundan patil @Kundanp82985546

Mujhe toh lag raa tha Rohit Bhai khel rahe he "Rohit's 264" ..

BCCI should consider to play them in wc at place to Shikhar dhawan



#ViratKohli𓃵

#BANvsIND #ishankishan

#BCCISelectionCommittee An wonderful knock by Ishan kishanMujhe toh lag raa tha Rohit Bhai khel rahe he "Rohit's 264"..BCCI should consider to play them in wc at place to Shikhar dhawan An wonderful knock by Ishan kishan🔥🔥Mujhe toh lag raa tha Rohit Bhai khel rahe he "Rohit's 264"😀..BCCI should consider to play them in wc at place to Shikhar dhawan#ViratKohli𓃵 #BANvsIND #ishankishan#BCCISelectionCommittee https://t.co/yw1RGAWU14

Sajjan Singh Thakur @TheWhiteTiger_6



Stats: Cricinfo Human possibilities have no limit. When we think @ImRo45 is the last word in ODI (264), there appears an Ishan Pranav Kumar Pandey Kishan -- the fastest ODI double centurion. But but but, a bit of stats: Sharma ji has three. That is class that has permanence.Stats: Cricinfo Human possibilities have no limit. When we think @ImRo45 is the last word in ODI (264), there appears an Ishan Pranav Kumar Pandey Kishan -- the fastest ODI double centurion. But but but, a bit of stats: Sharma ji has three. That is class that has permanence. Stats: Cricinfo https://t.co/voqdEMDqdD

Rajdeep Singh @cricrajdeep31 but so happy for Kishan, guy takes his opportunities so well for Indian side. Missed 264,missed 210but so happy for Kishan, guy takes his opportunities so well for Indian side. Missed 264,missed 210💔 but so happy for Kishan, guy takes his opportunities so well for Indian side.

INFERNO @Stan45Hitman Kishan would have CERTAINLY crossed 264 today had he not lost his wicket. Well play @ishankishan51 Kishan would have CERTAINLY crossed 264 today had he not lost his wicket. Well play @ishankishan51

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Kishan may have fell short of breaking the record of Rohit's 264. But his SR of 160.3 is the highest for any innings of over 150 for India in Men's ODIs.



Only Rohit's 264 and Kishan's 210 have had a SR of over 150 for India in an individual inns of over 150. Kishan may have fell short of breaking the record of Rohit's 264. But his SR of 160.3 is the highest for any innings of over 150 for India in Men's ODIs. Only Rohit's 264 and Kishan's 210 have had a SR of over 150 for India in an individual inns of over 150.

Soumya Ranjan Dhar @srdsom_



Well, Rohit's 264 remains untouched and being a die-hard Rohit fan myself, I'm not really happy about it



#INDvBAN

#CricketTwitter Ishan Kishan, well played HeroWell, Rohit's 264 remains untouched and being a die-hard Rohit fan myself, I'm not really happy about it Ishan Kishan, well played Hero ✨Well, Rohit's 264 remains untouched and being a die-hard Rohit fan myself, I'm not really happy about it 😔#INDvBAN#CricketTwitter

digesh @stiflerftw @Adarsh9500 bhai aaj kishan poora 50 overs khel leta na toh 300 maar deta aur tu 264 ki baat kaaray @Adarsh9500 bhai aaj kishan poora 50 overs khel leta na toh 300 maar deta aur tu 264 ki baat kaaray

Bangladesh bounce back after taking Ishan Kishan's wicket

When Kishan lost his wicket, India were 305/2 in the 36th over. Most fans felt that India would finish with a total of around 450 with eight wickets in hand, but the Bangladesh bowlers have made a solid comeback.

Ebadot Hossain dismissed Shreyas Iyer for three runs before cleaning up KL Rahul when he was on eight.

Even Virat Kohli departed soon after completing his century. India are down to 376/5 after 46 overs.

It will be interesting to see if they can cross the 400-run mark. You can follow the live scorecard of this match here.

