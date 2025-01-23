3 areas of concern for India despite their win in the 1st T20I vs England ft. Suryakumar Yadav's form

Team India cruised to a commanding seven-wicket victory in the first T20I against England, continuing their excellent run of form in the shortest format. A thrilled crowd at the Eden Gardens watched on as the Men in Blue hammered a tough opposition with more than seven overs to spare in the chase.

A number of players impressed for India in the series opener. Varun Chakaravarthy's three-fer fetched him the Player of the Match award, while Abhishek Sharma's marauding half-century polished the chase off well ahead of time.

At the same time, however, there are a couple of problems to be addressed. No team is perfect, and as good as India are, they have their share of headaches to deal with.

On that note, here are three areas of concern for India despite their win in the first T20I against England.

#3 India might face some uncomfortable selection questions as a result of their squads

Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have been India's go-to opening pair in the last few T20I series. The duo have done well on the whole, and the first T20I against England was another example of the kind of impact they can have as a pair in the powerplay.

However, India's team and squad selection for these bilateral T20I series could force them to have some tough decisions to make. Curiously, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill haven't been integral parts of the setup due to concerns over their workload, and what their roles will be once they return is yet to be ascertained.

Given Abhishek's prowess against spin, he could be used in the middle order if needed once Gill and Jaiswal return. But India don't have the freedom to try him out in that role, having selected only two openers. Samson might also have to be moved around later.

The manner in which India are picking their XI might leave them without much clarity when the time comes. Performances like Abhishek's in Kolkata have only intensified those doubts.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav's form has been middling for a while now

Suryakumar Yadav has proven himself to be one of the most consistent T20 batters in the world over the last few years. However, since the start of 2024, he hasn't quite been at his astonishing best. In the first T20I against England, he was outfoxed by a Jofra Archer slower ball.

Suryakumar averaged under 27 in 2024, and his strike rate was also the worst it had been in a calendar year since his debut. His Indian Premier League form has been a touch patchy at times as well, and his first outing in the new year didn't go to plan in Kolkata.

A player as incredible as SKY is bound to come good soon, but India might be slightly worried about the possibility of it being a hand-eye issue caused by age. That won't get any better with time, and having another underperforming captain will only make matters worse.

#1 India's pace reserves aren't getting any stronger

India made the bold decision to play with just one specialist fast bowler in the form of Arshdeep Singh. While it paid off, with the Men in Blue choking England with spin before scaling down the total with ease, it doesn't solve a lot of problems in the long run when it comes to the pace department.

Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are clearly India's two most important T20I pacers, but it's hard to see who follows them in the pecking order. The returning Mohammed Shami's fitness wasn't tested in Kolkata, and Harshit Rana continued to warm the bench in white-ball cricket.

India need to use such series as an opportunity to blood in the men who can support Arshdeep and Bumrah.

