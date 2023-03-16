3 Australian players who could pose a threat to India in the ODI series

After putting in an inspiring performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia will now lock horns with India in a three-match ODI series. The first game is scheduled to be played at the Wanknede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

The Aussies will be without their regular skipper Pat Cummins, who flew home after his mother recently passed away. Senior batter Steve Smith will lead the side in his absence.

Australia have 11 ODIs, including six against India and five against South Africa, to prepare for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Senior batter David Warner's dismal form with the bat will keep the think tank on their toes along with concerns over Glenn Maxwell's form.

However, the visiting side still have enough firepower to pose a threat to India in the upcoming series. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could pose a threat to India.

#1 Cameron Green

While he is yet to play an ODI in India, Cameron Green has already proven his credentials in T20Is and Tests. He struck gold when he traveled here for the first time in 2022, smashing 118 runs in three T20Is at a strike rate of almost 215.

The lanky all-rounder also looked in excellent form in the last Test in Ahmedabad, scoring a patient hundred in Ahmedabad. With the 50-over World Cup looming large, Green's form will be crucial for Australia.

When on song, he can single-handedly take the game away from India with the bat and the bowlers will be wary of it.

#2 Steve Smith

Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith relished playing in Asia and against opposition like India. He has 1123 runs in 21 ODIs against the Men in Blue, out of which 399 runs have come in nine innings.

Smith had a sub-par outing in the four-match Test series where he failed to cross the 50-run mark even once. The New South Wales (NSW) batter will be desperate to bounce back and with his back against the wall, Smith is a very dangerous campaigner.

Indian bowlers are well aware of the threat Smith possesses and will look to keep him under the radar in the upcoming three games.

#3 Adam Zampa

Australia's Adam Zampa is one of the best leg spinners in the business right now. He has an excellent record against India, picking up 27 wickets in 16 games at an economy rate of 5.64. Zampa is equally good in Indian conditions and has already scalped 20 wickets.

With the 50-over World Cup approaching thick and fast, Zampa will look to understand the conditions and prepare his plans accordingly. If he manages to get his rhythm right, Zampa could be a real threat to the Indian batters.

The NSW-born cricketer has already dismissed Virat Kohli five times in 16 innings, a stat the star Indian batter will surely be thinking of.

Poll : 0 votes