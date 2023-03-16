3 Australians who featured in the India Tests but may not play the WTC final

Australia lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in a row. The series scoreline (2-1) also happens to be identical to the last 3 series losses. However, they can take some pride in the fact that they managed to win a Test after losing the first two.

Australia will be up against India in the final of the World Test Championship (2021-23) at the Oval from June 7 to 11. They finished at the top of the points table for this cycle, winning 11 out of 19 matches.

Here's a look at three Australians who played a role in this series but will most likely not feature in the WTC final.

#1 Todd Murphy

Right-arm off-spinner Todd Murphy had an impressive outing in his debut Test series in India. The 22-year-old from Victoria took 14 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 25.21, a strike rate of 58.9 and an economy rate of 2.56. R Ashwin has praised him highly, suggesting that he had a much better tour than Nathan Lyon did in 2013.

Australia will most probably go in with a combination of three pacers, one spinner and an all-rounder for a Test match in English conditions. Their bowling attack will most likely be the following - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathon Lyon and Cameron Green. Hence, Murphy will most likely not start ahead of the best spinner in the country.

#2 Matt Kuhnemann

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann was not even supposed to be a first-choice spinner ahead of the India tour. However, the unavailability of Mitchell Swepson and the fall of Ashton Agar in the pecking order opened up a spot for him. He did not disappoint, picking up nine wickets in three games at an average of 31.11.

He was extremely happy to have interacted with star Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja and picked up valuable tips from him. Much like Murphy, his competition is also against Lyon as the only spinner that Australia are likely to play at the Oval.

#3 Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb made a comeback to Test cricket after nearly four years. He was picked based on his ability to play spin, something he exhibited in the Ranchi Test on the 2017 tour. He ended up with 145 runs in six innings at an average of 29, with a highest score of 72* in the Delhi Test.

Australia are likely to back star opener David Warner for the final. This means that Travis Head will return to the number 5 position. He has an incredible record at number 5 - 1,509 runs at an average of 47.16. Hence, Handscomb might not get an opportunity in the mega event.

