3 Australians to make a T20I century vs India ft. Josh Inglis 

Team India and Australia began their five-match T20I series in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23. The hosts secured the win by chasing down 209 with just two wickets and one delivery remaining in the innings.

Australia put up 208/3 in their 20 overs, thanks to notable contributions from Steve Smith and Josh Inglis. India's chase got off to a rocky start as Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed on a diamond duck after a horrible mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal (21).

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan then came together to rebuild the innings. The two added 112 runs for the third wicket, with Kishan scoring 58. Suryakumar, meanwhile, delivered a superb knock of 80 runs off 42, which helped India seal the deal with two wickets in hand. This was the Men in Blue's highest ever run chase in a T20I.

India required seven runs off the last over and eventually won the game with two wickets in hand.

Earlier in the game, the Indian bowlers received a hammering from Josh Inglis, who scored 110 runs off just 50 balls and was the sole reason why Australia went past the 200-run mark. With his maiden T20I hundred, Inglis became only the third-ever Aussie player to hit a century against India in T20 Internationals.

On that note, let's take a look at the three Australian men's batters who have made T20I centuries against India in more detail:

#3 Shane Watson - 124* off 71 in 2016 in Sydney

Shane Watson during Australia v India - T20I Game 3 in Sydney [Getty Images]

Shane Watson became the first-ever Australian to smash a century in T20 Internationals after he made a remarkable 124* against India in the third T20I in Sydney in 2016.

Watson, who was the stand-in captain for the game, opened the innings for Australia. He dominated the Indian bowlers throughout his innings, hitting ten fours and six massive sixes while giving away only one chance.

Despite all three of Usman Khawaja (14), Shaun Marsh (9) and Glenn Maxwell (3) recording low scores, Watson led the from the front and decimated the Indian attack, which had the likes of Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Watson's unbeaten knock helped Australia to post 197/5 on the board. The all-rounder then followed his hundred up with a tidy spell of 1/30 in four overs. However, he couldn't prevent India from chasing down the total. Both Rohit Sharma (52) and Virat Kohli (50) scored fifties for India, while Suresh Raina made a match-winning 25-ball 49*.

#2 Glenn Maxwell - 113* off 55 in Bengaluru in 2019

Glenn Maxwell vs India in 2019 [Getty Images]

Glenn Maxwell recently delivered perhaps the best ODI knock in history when he made 201* against Afghanistan at the 2023 ODI World Cup. While that was a "once-in-a-lifetime" innings, Maxwell came up with another breathtaking knock during a run-chase against India in 2019.

In the second T20I between the two teams in February 2019 in Bengaluru, Australia were handed a target of 191.

The visitors were in a spot of bother after they lost both Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis within the first four overs. At No. 4 came Maxwell, who breathed fire and destroyed the Indian attack. After his match-winning fifty in the previous game, the Australian attacker contributed 58.25% to the team's total.

Maxwell scored at a strike rate of 205.45, with seven fours and nine sixes. While the dew played its part, Maxwell was efficient enough to punish anything that came into his arc. He got to his 100 in just 50 balls and won the match for his side by hammering Siddharth Kaul for a six and a four in the last over.

#1 Josh Inglis - 110 off 50 in Visakhapatnam in 2023

Josh Inglis acknowledging his hundred vs India [Getty Images]

The latest entrant on the list, Josh Inglis made a breathtaking 110 off just 50 balls in the recently concluded first T20I against India in Vizag. Although his side ended up on the losing side, Inglis' innings was a testament to his great potential as a batter.

The 28-year-old came to the crease after Matthew Short lost his wicket in the fifth over. Inglis started his knock with a boundary through covers.

After taking an over or so to settle in, he made his intentions clear. Inglis went after Prasidh Krishna and whacked the pacer for 19 runs in the eighth over.

Inglis got to his fifty in 29 balls before accelerating even further in the second half of his innings. The right-hander clubbed the Indian bowlers for fun and utilised the small-sized boundaries in Visakhapatnam.

He struck Ravi Bishnoi for three sixes in the 15th over before completing his maiden international century in just 47 balls. His outstanding knock, which was scored at a strike rate of 220, finally came to an end after Yashasvi Jaiswal took a wobbly catch at deep mid-wicket.