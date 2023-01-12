3 batters who can score most runs in the 2nd ODI between IND and SL 

After a handsome 67-run win for Team India against Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Tuesday (January 10), the two teams are set to go head-to-head once again for the second T20I. The highly-anticipated encounter is scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

It was an absolute run-fest in Guwahati, with fans witnessing as many as 676 runs being scored in the first ODI. We saw two centuries and three half-centuries being scored.

A flurry of runs are expected in Kolkata as well. With short boundaries and a great batting surface, the batters of both the teams will be eyeing to make full use of the conditions to gain an upper hand in the content.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

#3 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma raising his batter after a half-century in Guwahati [Pic Credit: BCCI]

The last time Rohit Sharma faced Sri Lanka in an ODI in Kolkata, the Hitman shattered every record and scored a historic 264-run knock in November 2014.

The Indian skipper just loves batting at Eden Gardens, having mounted over 1200 runs in competitive cricket at the iconic ground. Moreover, the Mumbai lad made a stellar comeback and had a great outing after returning from a thumb injury in the previous ODI.

With his aggressive intent early on, he stamped his authority on the Lankan bowlers and scored a solid 67-run 83.

Given his current form and habit of scoring runs in Kolkata and against Sri Lanka (1748 runs at an average of 47.5), another prolific knock might just be around the corner for Rohit.

#2 Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka played a captain's knock in the first ODI [Pic Credit: BCCI]

47*, 74*, 33*, 45, 56*, 23, and 108* - these are the last seven scores of Dasun Shanaka in his last last seven international outings against India. While the first six scores came in T20Is, his 108*-run knock was the silver lining for Sri Lanka in the Guwahati ODI.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Rohit Sharma withdrew the appeal and helped Shanaka reach his 100 🏻



#CricketTwitter #indvssl Dasun Shanaka was at 98 when Mohammed Shami got him out at the non-strikers end for leaving his crease too early.Rohit Sharma withdrew the appeal and helped Shanaka reach his 100 Dasun Shanaka was at 98 when Mohammed Shami got him out at the non-strikers end for leaving his crease too early.Rohit Sharma withdrew the appeal and helped Shanaka reach his 100 🙌🏻#CricketTwitter #indvssl https://t.co/9GcjQqURqo

As these scores indicate, Team India bowlers have found it difficult to outfox Shanaka, who enjoys batting against the Men in Blue. Batting in the lower-middle-order, Shanaka has often held the fort for his nation and has come up with a captain's knock, just like he did in the previous game.

It will be interesting to see whether the hosts can stop Shanaka this time around.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli notched up his 73rd ton in Guwahati [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli commenced his 2023 with a bag after smashing his 45th ODI ton in the first ODI. The modern-day legend was at his vintage best as he slammed 12 boundaries and a solitary six en route to his magnificent 87-ball 113.

Kohli added another chapter to his tale of mounting runs against Sri Lanka. In fact, he has now scored a total of 2333 runs at an average of 61.4 across 47 ODI innings against the island nation. This is the most any active cricketer has scored against a particular opponent in the 50-over format.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #indvssl Virat Kohli won the “player of the match” for his outstanding knock 🏏 Virat Kohli won the “player of the match” for his outstanding knock 🏏#CricketTwitter #indvssl https://t.co/THRNsixI0K

With such extraordinary numbers to his name, Virat Kohli would love to extend his tally against Sri Lanka and help his team bag their tenth consecutive ODI series win against their Asian rivals.

