3 batters who have hit six sixes in an over since Yuvraj Singh

On this day (September 19) in 2007, Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad's bowling. Singh brought his 'A' game to the table in the Super 8s stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 between India and England. He raced to his 50 off just 12 balls and finished with 58 runs from 16 deliveries.

Yuvraj Singh's knock helped India bounce back in the tournament after a defeat against New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 8s round. India reached 218/4 in 20 overs against England and then restricted their opponents to 200/6 to win the match by 18 runs.

Sixteen years have passed since Yuvraj Singh's six sixes and not a single batter has managed to achieve the feat in T20 World Cup matches. On that note, here's a list of three batters who have hit six sixes in an over in other formats after 2007.

#1 Iftikhar Ahmed

Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed smacked six sixes off an over bowled by Wahab Riaz during an exhibition match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi earlier this year.

Playing for the Gladiators, Ahmed was on 58 runs off 44 balls at the start of the 20th over. He smacked the first two deliveries for a six over the leg-side boundary, followed by a big shot down the ground.

The fourth and fifth balls went flying over the point boundary, and he ended the over with another six in the same region. Ahmed finished with 95 runs off 50 balls, helping Quetta post a 184-run total in 20 overs.

#2 Kieron Pollard

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard destroyed hat-trick hero Akila Dananjaya in the first T20I of the series against Sri Lanka in 2021. Dananjaya helped Sri Lanka gain the upper hand by taking three wickets off three balls while defending a 132-run target.

Pollard came out to bat at number five and smacked six sixes off the third over bowled by Dananjaya in the match. Dananjaya bowled four full deliveries on the trot. Pollard dispatched them over the long-off, long-on and straight boundaries. The fifth ball was a length ball, but Pollard managed to whack it over long-on.

Dananjaya fired a ball onto Pollard's pads going around the wicket for the final ball, but the Caribbean batter whacked it over the mid-wicket boundary for a six and joined Yuvraj Singh in an elite club of batters. Notably, Pollard and Yuvraj Singh played together for the Mumbai Indians in 2019.

#3 Jaskaran Malhotra

No other Indian batter has hit six sixes in an over in international cricket after Yuvraj Singh, but Indian-origin USA wicketkeeper-batter Jaskaran Malhotra smacked six sixes in an over in the 50th over of a match against Papua New Guinea at the Oman Cricket Academy in 2021. Gaudi Toka was the bowler, and USA were 235/9, with Malhotra batting on 137*.

Malhotra smacked the first one over long-on, followed by big hits over the off-side and straight boundary. Toka went around the wicket for the fourth ball. Malhotra took his guard on the fourth stump and smashed the ball out of the park over the long-on boundary.

Toka came back over the wicket and fired a wide yorker, but Malhotra dispatched it over the straight boundary. The last ball was sent over the mid-wicket boundary as Malhotra ended with an unbeaten 173* off 124 balls.