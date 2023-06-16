3 batters who could score the most runs in the Ashes 2023 

The stage is set for the traditional rivalry to resume, as the two heavyweights, England and Australia are about to lock horns for a five-match Ashes Test series. The opening Test is scheduled to be hosted by the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham from June 16-20.

The upcoming series is expected to be a high-voltage one as both teams have got world-beating talents in their ranks.

England, who are making rounds for their ultra-attacking approach, have been unbeaten in their last six Test series.

Meanwhile, Australia will also be high on confidence following their World Test Championship (WTC) title win against India last week.

While the surfaces in England often aid pace bowlers in extracting seam, they also offer a set batter a chance to pile up runs with a fast outfield and true bounce.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting three batters who could end up with the most runs in the Ashes 2023 series.

#3 Marnus Labuschagne - AUS

Australia v England - 5th Test: Day 1

Ever since becoming the first-ever concussion substitute in Ashes 2019, Marnus Labuschagne has evolved into a different batter altogether. The right-hander is considered one of the top batting talents currently.

Labuschagne has piled up a plethora of runs in recent years. With 3,461 runs at an average of 56.74, he is currently the world's No. 1 ranked Test batter.

In Labuschagne, Australia has found a solid No. 3 batter who is in the same mould as Steve Smith. In the last Ashes series, Labuschagne played magnificently and ended the series as the second-highest run-getter with 335 runs across nine innings. Australia will hope that the 28-year-old continues from where he left off in the last Ashes tour.

#2 Joe Root - ENG

New Zealand v England - 2nd Test: Day 1

Another class batter who can assert his dominance in the series is none other than Joe Root. Already considered one of England's all-time legends, Root will be a key wicket for Australia throughout the Ashes series.

With over 11,000 runs in Test cricket, England would bank on Root's experience of amassing runs in every situation. Moreover, the former English captain has reinvented himself under the leadership of Ben Stokes.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#TestCricket #England Joe Root has now scored the most number of fifties for England in Test cricket

In the 13 matches he has played under Stokes, Root has mustered 1,115 runs at a phenomenal average of 61.94, that too, at a handsome strike rate of above 75.

England's batting unit has been a force to be reckoned with in the last one year and Root has certainly been a vital component. There is no reason why the Yorkshire lad can't continue his rich form against Australia as well.

#1 Steve Smith - AUS

England v Australia - 4th Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Two

If England have Joe Root, Australia have their talisman in Steve Smith. The Australian maestro is considered the best Test batter of this generation by many. His record speaks for itself, having mustered a total of 8,947 runs at an exceptional average of 60 across 171 Test innings.

Smith's current form is also great as he recently scored a century against India in the first innings of the WTC Final at the Oval.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Will he continue his dominance?



#SteveSmith #Ashes Steve Smith's phenomenal record in the last 10 test innings in England raises the stakes for the upcoming Ashes. Will he continue his dominance?

The world's No. 2 ranked Test batter has a marvelous record while batting in England. Smith has scored 1,882 runs at an amazing average of 60.70 across 18 Tests in England. In fact, there are currently only three visiting batters who have mustered more runs than Smith in England.

Based on his reputation and some remarkable tally of runs, the visiting side will hope their stalwart to step up in the enormous event and deliver some more match-winning batting performances.

