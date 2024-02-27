3 batters who'd be relieved to see Neil Wagner retire ft. Steve Smith

Neil Wagner, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday (February 27), will go down in history as one of the most fearsome fast bowlers to have plied his trade.

The left-arm seamer breathed fire with the red ball whenever he was given the opportunity to do so, and formed the perfect acolyte for the artistic Trent Boult for New Zealand in Test cricket.

Wagner was the hammer to Boult's sickle, and preferred to hit the deck hard and extract whatever he could from the surface. In the end, he bows out with 260 Test wickets to his name.

In this listicle, we take a look at three batters who will heave a sigh of relief to see Wagner retire:

#1 Steve Smith - 5 dismissals

Steve Smith

Australia's Steve Smith is bound to be one of the players who will heave a huge sigh of relief knowing that Wagner has hung up his boots from international cricket.

Smith was largely considered to be Wagner's 'bunny' given that he was dismissed on five of the seven innings that he came up against him.

Smith, considered a legend of the modern game, struggled against the left-arm seamer's short-pitched deliveries tremendously.

Now that Australia are due to take on New Zealand in a Test series from Thursday, Smith's relief will be palpable.

#2 Joe Root - 6 dismissals

Joe Root after scoring a century in Ranchi.

Another modern-day legend of Test cricket, Joe Root, will feel immense relief at Wagner announcing his retirement.

The Englishman got out on six occasions to Wagner in the 20 innings that he played against him, and is generally considered a tad susceptible against left-arm seam bowling.

The Yorkshireman, who was going through a rough patch in England's ongoing tour of India, turned things around with a patient knock of 122 in the first innings in Ranchi.

#3 Ben Stokes - 4 dismissals

Ben Stokes will also be relieved.

England captain Ben Stokes is another player who will feel extremely relieved at seeing Wagner call it a day.

Stokes has a horrendous average of 13 against the left-arm seamer and has amassed just 54 runs in the nine innings that he has played against him.

Add to the fact that he has got out on four occasions as well. Stokes has been far from his best against Wagner and will be extremely pleased that the latter will no longer be around to torment him in Test cricket.

