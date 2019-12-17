3 batting records achieved in 2019 that will be tough to break

17 Dec 2019

Rohit Sharma

Cricket in 2019 has produced a lot of enthralling as well as heart-wrenching moments. Be it the epic World Cup win by England against the Kiwis or the introduction of the World Test Championship, the fans have been constantly captivated by the on-field action.

Strewn amid these thrilling moments were a lot of instances where the batsmen called the shots and established their supremacy. They willow-wielders wrote and rewrote several records this year, which will likely be tough to break in the near future.

Here, we look at three batting records created in 2019 across all formats that will take some beating:

#1 Highest team score in T20ls (Afghanistan - 278)

Hazratullah Zazai

Afghanistan created history this year by posting the highest total in T20Is.

Leading 1-0 the three-match series against Ireland, Afghanistan were itching to seal the victory. Winning the toss and electing to bat, they put together a record opening wicket partnership of 236.

Hazratullah Zazai scored a breathtaking century (162* off 62) while his partner Usman Ghani complimented him with a half-century (73 off 48). Their marauding assault against the Irish attack paved the way for posting a jaw-dropping total of 278.

With an asking rate of over 13 an over, Ireland put up a decent fight by posting 194/6 - but couldn't stop Afghanistan from winning the match and the series.

#2 Most hundreds in the 50-over World Cup (Rohit Sharma - 5)

Rohit Sharma

2019 belonged to Rohit Sharma. After leading Mumbai Indians to their fourth Indian Premier League title, Rohit was looking to continue his purple patch into the World Cup. And he did not disappoint.

In the nine matches that he played, Rohit smashed five centuries and scored 648 runs at a stupendous average of 81.00.

The bowlers tried everything possible to remove him, but Rohit was completely unruffled. If they bowled short, he pulled them with disdain. If they pitched it up, he found the gaps with surgical precision. And if they offered him width he cut and slashed with nonchalance.

In a high voltage tournament like a World Cup, there are a lot of expectations from fans. The players also feel the nervousness and pressure to perform. It would, therefore, require a gargantuan effort to surpass this record.

#3 Highest Individual score in a day-night Test (David Warner - 335)

David Warner

After encountering a tough Ashes series where he aggregated just 95 in 10 innings, David Warner had a lot of questions surrounding his place in the team. But things took a remarkable turn when Pakistan arrived in Australia for a two-match Test series.

Warner rediscovered his touch by making a free-flowing 154* in the first Test. Heading into the final Test that was a day-night affair, Warner was looking to continue his rich vein of form. And he produced absolute carnage by smashing an unbeaten 335* at an impressive strike-rate of 80.14.

Warner struck 39 boundaries and one maximum. The monumental innings ensured that he became the highest individual run scorer in day-night Tests, surpassing Azhar Ali's 302 in Dubai.

Considering how much the pink ball swings under lights, it would be tough for any batsman to come close to this mark in the near future.