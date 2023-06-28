3 Ben Stokes records that might never be broken

Ben Stokes made his international debut for England in 2011 and has had a stellar international career since then. The all-rounder endured the lowest of lows during the T20 World Cup in 2016, before enjoying the highest of highs to be the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup Final in 2019.

He's also had to deal with his fair share of ups and downs, and has risen from the ashes like a phoenix, as a documentary about him suggests. Now England's Test captain, he is leading the side in his own unique approach that has been entertaining, to say the least.

Ben Stokes has had that special quality about him ever since he made his debut. The all-rounder is a genuine match-winner and has a knack for making things happen, even now.

He's had an illustrious career so far and has broken a few records along the way. Here, we take a look at three of his records that might never be broken.

#1 Stokes has the most sixes in Test cricket

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#BenStokes #TestCricket #England Ben Stokes holds the record for the most number of sixes in Test cricket 🏏 Ben Stokes holds the record for the most number of sixes in Test cricket 🏏🔥 #BenStokes #TestCricket #England https://t.co/wy7LT5dtMQ

The England Test captain leads from the front when it comes to setting the tone and setting an example for the team. He often says he wouldn't ask his players to do something he wouldn't do, which is one of the crucial factors why the team's ultra-aggressive approach works so well.

Fittingly enough, Ben Stokes surpassed his current head coach Brendon McCullum to become the player with the most sixes in Test cricket. He sits atop of the list with 109 sixes and counting, while the former New Zealand batter had hit 107 in his career.

#2 Most runs batting at number six

Ben Stokes made his mark early in his Test career when he smashed the highest score by a batter batting a number six. In this game against South Africa at Cape Town, in early 2016, the all-rounder played a blistering knock of 258 from just 198 balls.

The innings included 30 fours and 11 sixes and was played at a strike-rate of 130. Yes, in a Test match! Needless to say, he earned the Player of the Match award for his stupendous knock and also his contribution with the ball in hand.

#3 Highest partnership for the sixth wicket in a Test

In the same Test against South Africa, it was Jonny Bairstow who partnered with Stokes for a mammoth stand. The two combined for the highest partnership for the sixth wicket, amassing 399 runs to help England post a mammoth total of 629/6 before declaring.

England were in a spot of bother 223/5 before the two combined for the record-breaking stand to lead their team to safe waters. While Stokes blazed his way to 258, Bairstow smacked an unbeaten 150 off 191 balls.

The game eventually ended in a draw courtesy of a double century from Hashim Amla and a maiden century from Temba Bavuma.

Poll : 0 votes