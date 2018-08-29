3 best comeback wins by India under Virat Kohli's Leadership

Kohli has lead India to some famous wins while playing overseas

The Indian cricket team has seen an upward trajectory in terms of wins and performances, ever since Virat Kohli has taken up the leadership role.

There have been criticisms about his questionable decisions regarding the playing 11 or even the constant chopping and changing of the squad, but the skipper has stood his ground every time.

The Indian team had made the light work of a long and gruelling home test season of 2016-17 by winning 11 of the 13 scheduled tests.

But the dominance with which they won showed the confidence they carried around them. While it would be unfair to think that the same performances could have been repeated abroad, but there were lots of big hopes from this team.

So, here are three great performances by the Kohli's team when the odds were stacked against them

#3 Trentbridge, Nottingham 2018 Vs England

India scripted a convincing against England at Trent Bridge

A lot was written and said about the Indian test team having the technique to play in these conditions. While the bowlers ran amok in the previous two tests, only Kohli was immune to there deadly spells.

So, the questions were raised about Kohli's team selection and providing the right amount of the balance to the team. Indian team again went with three changes with Pant, Bumrah and Dhawan coming in for Karthik, Kuldeep and Vijay.

The toss did not go India's way and that was about the only notable thing that did not go India's way. The openers provided the desired start, with the middle order chipping in with crucial runs that set the tone for victory in the rest of the match.

Hardik Pandya came into his own to bag a maiden fifer and score run a ball 52 in the second innings. Bumrah justified his selection with a fifer in the second innings and Rahane repaying the faith shown in him by the team management by scoring a brisk knock of 81 runs.

The slip catching was as good as seen in recent times, with Rahul and Pant taking seven catches each to take India home.

