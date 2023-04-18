One of the most stylish batters going around, KL Rahul, has struggled for runs in the recent past, and his recent exploits with the bat in the ongoing IPL have been nothing short of underwhelming.

Over the years, KL has emerged as the backbone of any IPL team he has played for, especially in the last three years. He has been a consistent run scorer, but what has bothered cricketing pundits and the team management is the rate at which he has scored those runs.

Despite finishing as the leading run-getter in the 2020 IPL, his team, the Punjab Kings, couldn’t qualify for the playoffs. He has scored runs, but the strike rate has been questionable on occasions, which has led to several commentators coming down hard on him.

An integral part of the Indian set-up, Rahul will play a crucial role for the Men in Blue in the upcoming World Cup slated to be held in India later this year. Besides being a stylish batter, KL also has the ability to don the keeping gloves and provide the ideal balance that the team needs.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is unlikely to recover before the World Cup, Rahul is the likely candidate to take over the keeping duties. He is also a safe outfielder and has contributed to the team with his fielding efforts and catches.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the 3 best fielding moments of KL Rahul across formats:

#1 Litton Das run out in T20 World Cup 2022

Rahul’s exceptional athleticism brought an end to Litton Das’ incredible knock in a virtual quarterfinal during the T20 World Cup last year.

Chasing 186 to win the game, Bangladesh blazed away during the powerplay, riding on a special knock from Litton.

He didn’t spare any of the Indian bowlers and looked set to take his side close to the finish line. Thankfully for the Indian team, it started to rain in Adelaide, and there was a pause in play.

Bangladesh were ahead on the DLS par score, and when they came out after the rain break, the game was still heavily tilted in their favor.

In slippery conditions, Litton lost his footing when his partner Najmul Hossain Shanto called for a single. KL picked it up early and hit the bullseye, with Litton just short of his crease.

The brilliance in the field turned the match on its head, with India eventually winning by 5 runs and going through to the semi-finals.

#2 Exceptional catch of Usman Khawaja in the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy

During the home Test series against Australia earlier this year, Rahul took an acrobatic catch to send back Usman Khawaja, who was going great guns.

On the opening day of the 3rd Test in Delhi, Khawaja attempted a reverse sweep, which found KL at backward point.

On a relatively difficult batting wicket, Khawaja looked in great touch and was unbeaten on 81 when Rahul’s brilliance in the field sent him back to the pavilion.

It was an outstretched dive from Rahul to his left, and it eventually stuck. However, the fielding brilliance went in vain as India went on to lose the Test.

#3 Exceptional save near the boundary ropes against England in 2021

In the opening T20I of England’s tour of India back in 2021, Rahul produced one of the finest fielding efforts near the long-off boundary.

Chasing a mediocre target of 125, England got off to a good start courtesy of their opening duo of Jos Buttler and Jason Roy.

On the first delivery of the 5th over bowled by Axar Patel, Buttler came dancing down the track but couldn’t quite get to the pitch of the ball but still went on with the shot. It was more of a slice of the outside half, but it almost carried over the ropes.

Rahul had the ball for a long time but had to parry it back on the field as it was comfortably going over the ropes.

He dived backwards, plucked the catch out of thin air, and then had the presence of mind to throw it back into play, realizing that his momentum would take him over the ropes.

