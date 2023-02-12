3 best India-Pakistan women's T20 matches

The Indian team started their campaign at the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 with a riveting win over Pakistan. With the said win, India extended their dominance over Pakistan in the shortest format.

To date, both teams have competed against each other on 14 occasions in the shortest format, with the Indian Eves winning 11 of the said games and losing only three. There have been a few exciting contests between the two teams in the T20 format. Here is a look at three of the best contests from this rivalry:

#1 Women's T20 World Cup 2023

India beat Pakistan in a thrilling women's T20 in Cape Town

This game stands out as it was a high-scoring contest, compared to most other matches that have been low-scoring affairs.

Batting first, Pakistan scored an impressive 149 for the loss of four wickets on a good batting wicket at Newlands, Cape Town. Bismah Mahroof was the top scorer (68*) and guided Pakistan to a respectable total.

With the ball, Pakistan picked up three crucial wickets and at one stage, India were 93/3 in 13.3 overs. Richa Ghosh joined Jemimah Rodrigues at the crease when India needed 57 runs from 39 balls. The duo batted aggressively and India chased down the target with an over to spare.

Rodrigues was unbeaten on 53 and Ghosh played a handy knock (31*) to guide India to an impressive win.

#2 Women's World T20 2012

In a group encounter between the two teams at the 2012 Women's World T20, Pakistan edged India by the narrowest margin of 1 run. The Pakistan side thus registered their first-ever victory against India in a women's T20.

This match was played at Galle and on a tricky batting surface, Pakistan managed to score 98 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Jhulan Goswami, Rasanara Prawin, and Anuja Patil picked up two wickets apiece.

Indian Women never really got going in the run-chase and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. India were reduced to 85/9 wickets in 19 overs and needed 14 runs in the last over to win the encounter.

Despite being 9-down, they managed 12. Still, it wasn't enough and Pakistan beat India for the very first time in a women's T20. Nida Dar was the star performer, picking up three wickets, and was named Player of the Match.

#3 Women's World T20 2014

Mithali Raj scored 39 runs from 45 balls in this women's T20 game

In yet another thriller, India Women edged Pakistan Women by a margin of six runs at Sylhet during the World T20 2016 qualification play-off held during the World T20 2014.

Riding on skipper Mithali Raj's 39 from 45 balls, India managed to score 106 runs in their 20 overs. The rest of the batters struggled to get going and a target of 107 was supposed to be a challenging one for Pakistan.

Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never really looked at home in the run chase. Nida Dar kept them in the hunt by scoring an unbeaten 24 from 13 balls.

However, Pakistan fell short of the target of six runs and handed India another victory over their arch-rivals. Sonia Dabir was the pick of the bowlers, with three wickets.

