3 best knocks by an Indian in Cape Town ft. Sachin Tendulkar

India do not have a great Test record at the Newlands, Cape Town, as they are yet to win a single game at the ground. The visitors have played six Tests, losing four and drawing a couple of games.

However, there have been some fine individual performances from some Indian batters over the years. These knocks have shown their ability to adapt to the conditions and provide a strong fight against the potent South African bowling attack.

On that note, let's take a look at three of the finest knocks played by Indian players in Cape Town in Tests:

#3 Rishabh Pant - 100*, 2022

India missed out on the opportunity to win their first Test series on South African soil as they lost the third Test at Cape Town during the 2021/22 series by seven wickets. However, Rishabh Pant once again showed why he was so special in the longest format for the visitors.

Virat Kohli and Co. had a lead of 13 runs after a closely fought first innings and the visitors would have looked forward to posting a big target. However, it was just a one-man-show from Pant, who scored a hundred with the next highest score being 29 from Kohli. Despite being bowled out for 198, it was Rishabh Pant who remained unbeaten with a valiant effort and gave the visitors something to bowl at.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar - 146, 2011

Arguably the greatest batter to have ever played the game, Sachin Tendulkar at the age of 38 achieved a special feat in Cape Town and one that doesn't seem likely to be broken anytime soon. The visitors needed a rearguard effort to remain alive in the Test match and Tendulkar provided exactly that.

Trailing by 362 runs after South Africa's first innings, Tendulkar brought up a historic 50th Test hundred and scored precious 146 runs as the visitors took a lead by two runs. Sachin's knock ensured the hosts couldn't run away with a big lead and India managed to save the Test and end up with a levelled series 1-1.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar - 169*, 1997

Back in the late 1990s, India's batting used to revolve around Sachin Tendulkar and he often used to dish out sensational knocks to keep his team in the game. One such knock came in a losing cause against the Proteas back in 1997 when they scored a staggering 529/7 in their first innings.

The visitors managed to score just 359 in reply, thanks to a brilliant 169 from Tendulkar and a fine 115 from Mohammad Azharuddin. South Africa comfortably won the game by 282 runs, but it was Tendulkar again who showed why he was the best in the business.

