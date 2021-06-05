Top 3 knocks by a New Zealand debutant in Tests

Devon Conway's sensational double hundred on Test debut for New Zealand against England has left the Kiwis with another potential superstar on their hands.

There have been a number of batsmen who have had a successful Test career for New Zealand. However, very few have had the kind of impact Devon Conway has had on his debut. The New Zealand southpaw became just the second player from his country to slam a double hundred on Test debut.

Shattering a number of records in his very first Test innings, Devon Conway proved exactly why he is regarded as a potential superstar across all three formats.

3 best Test debuts by New Zealand batsmen

There have been some other New Zealand batsmen too who have had fantastic starts to their Test career. They not only managed to impress their team on debut but also took up the responsibility of fulfilling the particular role that they were assigned.

On this note, let's have a look at three of the best knocks by a New Zealand player on his Test debut.

#3 Hamish Rutherford - 171

Hamish Rutherford

Opener Hamish Rutherford had a brilliant start to life as a New Zealand batsman in Tests. The Kiwis hosted England in the 2012-13 Test series and handed the southpaw his debut in the first Test.

England were bundled out for just 167 and they needed to pick up early wickets to ensure New Zealand didn't go too far ahead in the game. However, Rutherford was resolute in his defense and was solid with his technique.

The left-hander slammed in 171 runs, including 22 fours and three sixes. This helped New Zealand post a mammoth total of 460-9 in their first innings. England were left far behind in the game, but some brilliant rearguard action from the visitors in their second innings helped them draw the game.

Rutherford had a great debut, but hasn't quite been consistent in New Zealand's scheme of things. He will certainly hope to get into the national setup with consistent domestic performances.

#2 Devon Conway - 200

Devon Conway

New Zealand are one of the best Test teams in the world currently and have a number of match-winners in their ranks. However, the opening combination has been a bit of a tricky selection for them as there haven't been many who have nailed down their spot through their performances.

However, 29-year-old Devon Conway was determined to succeed at the highest level and boy, didn't he do that! Conway was asked to open the batting on his Test debut, a position at which he might not have had loads of experience.

However, a true team man, Devon Conway, took it upon himself to prove his versatility. Having just made his white-ball debut for New Zealand a few months ago, Conway showed why selling off every property in South Africa and moving to New Zealand was the best decision of his life so far.

Devon Conway took to life as an opener in an excellent manner as he looked resolute in his defense. Against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, the 29-year-old looked confident in his footwork and stroke play.

Conway also broke Souav Ganguly's record to become the player with the most number of runs on debut at Lord's. He converted that hundred into a sensational double-century and put New Zealand in a commanding position. He certainly has the potential to become one of New Zealand's best ever.

#1 Mathew Sinclair - 214

Matthew Sinclair

West Indies toured New Zealand in 1999-2000 for a test series and the hosts had a great chance to seal the tie with another win in the second Test. Debutant Mathew Sinclair batted at No. 3 for New Zealand and arguably had the best game of his cricketing career.

Sinclair holds the joint record for the highest score on debut by a No.3 batsman. His 214 runs helped the Kiwis post a mammoth first innings total and almost set the platform for an affecting innings defeat.

Sinclair did play 33 Tests and 54 T20Is for the Kiwis, but soon faded off the radar of the selectors as inconsistency creeped in. He didn't quite live up to the promise that his talent demanded.

