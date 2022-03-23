3 Best MS Dhoni knocks in ODI cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as one of India's greatest cricketers of all time. The former India captain enjoyed plenty of success in his illustrious 15-year career, winning every trophy in the book.

Dhoni led India to glory in their first edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, before winning the ODI World Cup in 2011. He also won the Champions Trophy in 2013 and took India to the number one ranking in Test cricket.

After announcing his retirement from Test cricket in 2014, he gave up the limited-overs captaincy in January 2017, handing the mantle to Virat Kohli. On 15th August 2020, the former wicketkeeper batter announced his retirement from international cricket.

In his sensational ODI career, the former Indian captain has scored 10773 runs in 350 matches. He became the fastest wicket-keeper to amass the 10000-run mark, achieving the feat in his 273rd innings.

With 73 half-centuries, 10 tons and an average of over 50, MSD is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats in his role. He successfully played the of a finisher for India for a number of years, with his impressive strike rate of above 87.

On that note, let's take a look at MS Dhoni's best knocks in One Day Internationals.

#3 MS Dhoni's 148 vs Pakistan

MS Dhoni's maiden ton in international cricket.

After a rather disheartening start to his ODI career, MSD announced himself in international cricket in the series against Pakistan in 2005. Promoted to the number three spot in this contest, Dhoni's blitzkrieg helped India post a mammoth total of 356/9.

After Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed in the fourth over, with India tottering at 26/1, Dhoni joined Virender Sehwag to add a 96 run partnership. He followed it up with a 149-run stand alongside Rahul Dravid.

Mahi hammered 15 fours and four sixes in his swashbuckling knock of 148 runs against the arch-rivals. He repaid the team management's faith with his first international century, sealing the player of the match trophy.

#2 183* vs Sri Lanka

MSD holds the record for the highest runs scored by a wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs.

Six months after his maiden international ton, the long-haired wicketkeeper batter was back at it again, this time against Sri Lanka. The visitors posted a hefty target of 299 on the board, led by Kumar Sangakkara's 138 at the top of the order. After that, it was India's wicketkeeper batter who stole the headlines.

Walking in during the first over after Sachin was dismissed, MSD wreaked havoc on the Lankan bowlers. He singlehandedly led India to to victory with his staggering knock of an unbeaten 183. His knock included 15 fours and 10 sixes, taking down the likes of Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan.

No other Indian batter breached the 40-run mark in the runchase. Striking at a strike rate of 126, Dhoni took just 145 balls to get to his score. Unsurprisingly, he took the player of the match award that day as well. This is still the highest score by any wicketkeeper batter in One Day Internationals.

#1 91* vs Sri Lanka

ICC Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup



The shot that made millions of Indian dreams come true. The shot that made millions of Indian dreams come true. 🇮🇳🏆 https://t.co/GGfkNIFRVv

We can't talk about MS Dhoni's best ODI knocks and not mention this knock, can we? The World Cup Final in 2011 is when the Indian captain etched his name into the history books.

Mahela Jayawardene's sensational century led Sri Lanka to 274/6. India were in a spot of bother while chasing after losing both their openers in the first seven overs. Gautam Gambhir and Kohli steadied the ship for India before the latter was dismissed at India's score being 114.

With the game hanging finely in the balance, MSD walked in ahead of Yuvraj Singh. He looked to ensure that the Lankans didn't have a tactical advantage against the left-hander. He took the attack to Muralitharan and the rest of the Lankan bowlers.

After a dull tournament, the Indian skipper stepped up when his side needed him the most. His unbeaten knock of 91 off just 79 balls, earned him the player of the match award in the final, as India won the World Cup after 28 years.

Edited by Aditya Singh