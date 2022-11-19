3 best off-field moments between India and New Zealand

Team India are currently in New Zealand for white-ball matches against the Blackcaps. The three-match T20I series between the two teams got underway on Friday, but rain did not allow a single ball to be bowled in the first T20I. There are two more T20Is and three ODIs remaining on this tour.

The Men in Blue and the Blackcaps are trying to regain momentum, having suffered defeats in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Both sides will look forward to making a fresh start in the T20I arena.

While the Men in Blue and the Blackcaps will have some intense cricket matches over the next few days, fans should not forget that the players of the two teams have a great bonding. Many Kiwis play with the Indian stars in the IPL every year. The two nations also frequently play bilateral series against each other.

There have been some iconic moments in India vs New Zealand matches, both on the field and off it. Here's a list of the three best off-field moments between India and New Zealand.

#1 When Yuzvendra Chahal interviewed Martin Guptill

India toured New Zealand for a five-match T20I series in 2020. During the series, Yuzvendra Chahal had a chat with the players after one of the matches.

He took the mic towards Blackcaps opener Martin Guptill, who referred to Chahal with an NSFW Hindi word without knowing that the mic was on. You can watch the video here.

When the Kiwis visited India last year, Chahal was after Guptill to make him repeat what he said that night during the interview. The Indian leg-spinner pulled the Kiwi star's leg, but failed to get him say those words again. You can watch the video from Chahal's Instagram story in the above tweet.

#2 Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid went to New Zealand's dressing room to congratulate Ajaz Patel

During India's home Test series against the Blackcaps last year, Indian-origin spin bowler Ajaz Patel became the first player in Test cricket history to take 10 wickets in an innings while playing for the Kiwis. He accomplished the feat while playing in the second Test of the two-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Soon after the Indian innings ended, the-then Indian skipper Virat Kohli, coach Rahul Dravid and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj went to the dressing room of the opposition team to congratulate Ajaz Patel on his unique achievement. It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment for the Kiwi spinner.

#3 A New Zealander says 'Bharat Maata Ki Jai'

During a game between India and the Blackcaps in 2020, a local fan in Auckland came in touch with supporters of the Indian team. They tried to teach the fan a few Hindi words. A video of the New Zealand fan saying 'Bharat Maata Ki Jai' went viral on social media after the game.

It will be interesting to see if there are any additions to this list during the upcoming series. The second T20I will be played at Bay Oval on Sunday.

