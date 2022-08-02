3 best T20I players from the month of July 

July 2022 saw some jam-packed cricketing action between international sides, with several T20Is taking place.

With the T20 World Cup 2022 less than three months away, all the teams have used their bilateral series to prepare for the marquee event.

India are currently contesting a five-match T20I series against the West Indies away from home, which began on July 29. Prior to their ongoing tour of the Caribbean, a second-string Indian side featured and won a three-match T20I series against England in early July.

Meanwhile, South Africa, during their ongoing all-format tour of England, won a three-match T20I series 2-1. Bangladesh also played three T20Is against the West Indies earlier in July. New Zealand also toured Ireland for three 20-over fixtures before battling Scotland for two T20Is. The Kiwis won all five of their T20Is played in July.

With so many high-octane T20I encounters, numerous individuals stood out and stamped their authority against their respective oppositions.

On that note, let's look at three players who played some terrific T20I cricket in the month of July.

#3. Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

Glenn Phillips - New Zealand v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final 2021

A player who can do almost anything on the cricket field, Glenn Phillips has now become a mainstay in the New Zealand T20I team.

The right-hander has been in red-hot form of late with the bat, scoring the most runs for New Zealand in T20Is this year. In four T20I games, Phillips has scored 171 runs at an immaculate average of 85.5 and a strike rate of 134.

Phillips was the best Kiwi batter in the three-match series against Ireland, top-scoring in two of those matches and being dismissed only once. With his outstanding batting effort (scoring 148 runs in 3 matches at an average of 148), the 25-year-old was named the Player of the Series for New Zealand.

#2. Moeen Ali (England)

Fifty by Moeen Ali in just 16 balls - absolute carnage by Moeen and England, unbelievable six hitting feast.

Although England's white-ball form has taken a hit since the retirement of former skipper Eoin Morgan, one player who has been a knight in shining armor for them is veteran Moeen Ali.

Be it batting or bowling, Moeen Ali leads every chart for England in the shortest format of the game. He has been the highest run-getter for England in T20Is this year with 262 runs in 11 fixtures. With the ball, Moeen has picked up the joint-highest wickets with 11 scalps in as many innings.

July saw Moeen come up with vital contributions in both the departments in almost every other game. The all-rounder picked up three wickets and scored 71 runs in three games against India before picking up three more scalps against South Africa.

The first T20I between England and South Africa on July 27 saw the left-hander go berserk and smash the fastest T20I half-century ever for England.

Moeen raced away to his fifth T20I half-century in just 16 balls and clobbered two fours and six maximums in the process.

#1. Reeza Hendricks (South Africa)

Reeza Hendricks during England v South Africa - 2nd Vitality IT20

Another dasher who has scored the most runs for his nation in T20Is this year and has been prolific in recent times is Reeza Hendricks. The South African opener has made a strong comeback after his mediocre performance against India in June.

In the recently-concluded T20I series against England, Reeza Hendricks filled in for skipper Temba Bavuma, who was ruled out due to an elbow injury. Hendricks did a phenomenal job up the order and was instrumental in his side's series win away from home.

ICC



Reeza Hendricks was adjudged the Player of the Series for his stunning performance in the T20Is against England

The right-hander started the series off with a brilliant 33-ball 57, which went in vain. Hendricks then registered another half-century in 31 balls in the second T20I before recording a third consecutive half-century (70 off 50) in the series-clinching decider.

The 32-year-old chalked up a total of 180 runs at a strike rate of 157 in the three T20 internationals against England. Where his partner Quinton de Kock failed to make an impact, Hendricks batted well.

