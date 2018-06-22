Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 best Test Knocks by Indians against England in England over the past 2 decades

3 best innings by Indian on England soil against Home team

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 16:34 IST
586

<p>

The 1st Test between England and India to be played at Edgbaston on August 1st is less than 40 days away. Team India had a miserable Test series last time in England (2014), losing the 5-match series 3-1. However, this time, Team India possess of strong batting line-up aided by potent bowling line-up that can deliver better results.

When it comes to head to head record, England and India have played 17 Test series in England since 1932. Out of which, England has registered 13 series wins to India’s 3. The series in 2002 ended up as a draw with both the sides winning 1 game each.

Over the last 2 decades, we have seen some memorable Test knocks by Indian batsmen in England that have etched a place in the hearts of the cricket fans. Let us look at three of the memorable knocks by Indian batsmen.

#3 Rahul Dravid’s match-saving 115 in the 2nd innings of Nottingham (2002)

<p>

This was the 2nd Npower Test match between England and India played at the picturesque Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in 2002. India lost the first Test at Lords and was looking for redemption. Electing to bat first, India put up a decent score of 357/10, thanks to a brilliant 106 by Virender Sehwag, aided by 50’s from Skipper Sourav Ganguly (68) and Harbhajan Singh (54).

In reply, England put up a massive total of 617/10, thanks to a scintillating 197 by Michael Vaughan. Contributions from Alex Stewart (87) and Craig White (94) ensured India had a daunting task of saving the Test match.

With more than 250 runs adrift, India resumed their second innings on the 4th day evening. Things didn’t start well as India lost the 1st innings hero, Virender Sehwag on the very second ball, LBW off the bowling of Matthew Hoggard. Wasim Jaffer was the next to go, as he was trapped LBW off the bowling of Andrew Flintoff.

At this juncture, India was 2-11 and the onus was on the shoulders of Rahul Dravid to save the Test match again. Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar began their innings cautiously and ensured Indian reached stumps on Day 4 without any further damage.

On Day, 5 Rahul Dravid showed his class by playing authentic cricketing strokes. He mixed caution with aggression and took on the likes of Matthew Hoggard, Andrew Flintoff, and Steve Harmison and punished anything that was loose.

As always Rahul Dravid held up one end and the England bowlers found it difficult to get past his defence. He brought up his 100 in the 69th over of the bowling of Steve Harmison and it was a knock of grit and determination under trying circumstances.

He was eventually dismissed in the 79th over of the bowling of Dominic Cork for a well made 115 of 244 deliveries. His innings comprised of 16 boundaries.

This knock saved the Test match for India and the match went on to become a draw.




Page 1 of 3 Next
England vs India, 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Rahul Dravid
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
3 key factors to keep in mind for Team India before...
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
4 memorable instances of six - hitting in India vs...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: The opening conundrum
RELATED STORY
3 key factors for India to achieve success in the Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
3 keys to India turning the tables on England
RELATED STORY
3 takeaways for Team India from the recently concluded...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st Vitality IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Vitality IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Vitality IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us