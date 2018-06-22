3 best Test Knocks by Indians against England in England over the past 2 decades

3 best innings by Indian on England soil against Home team

BrokenCricket OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 16:34 IST 586 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The 1st Test between England and India to be played at Edgbaston on August 1st is less than 40 days away. Team India had a miserable Test series last time in England (2014), losing the 5-match series 3-1. However, this time, Team India possess of strong batting line-up aided by potent bowling line-up that can deliver better results.

When it comes to head to head record, England and India have played 17 Test series in England since 1932. Out of which, England has registered 13 series wins to India’s 3. The series in 2002 ended up as a draw with both the sides winning 1 game each.

Over the last 2 decades, we have seen some memorable Test knocks by Indian batsmen in England that have etched a place in the hearts of the cricket fans. Let us look at three of the memorable knocks by Indian batsmen.

#3 Rahul Dravid’s match-saving 115 in the 2nd innings of Nottingham (2002)

This was the 2nd Npower Test match between England and India played at the picturesque Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in 2002. India lost the first Test at Lords and was looking for redemption. Electing to bat first, India put up a decent score of 357/10, thanks to a brilliant 106 by Virender Sehwag, aided by 50’s from Skipper Sourav Ganguly (68) and Harbhajan Singh (54).

In reply, England put up a massive total of 617/10, thanks to a scintillating 197 by Michael Vaughan. Contributions from Alex Stewart (87) and Craig White (94) ensured India had a daunting task of saving the Test match.

With more than 250 runs adrift, India resumed their second innings on the 4th day evening. Things didn’t start well as India lost the 1st innings hero, Virender Sehwag on the very second ball, LBW off the bowling of Matthew Hoggard. Wasim Jaffer was the next to go, as he was trapped LBW off the bowling of Andrew Flintoff.

At this juncture, India was 2-11 and the onus was on the shoulders of Rahul Dravid to save the Test match again. Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar began their innings cautiously and ensured Indian reached stumps on Day 4 without any further damage.

On Day, 5 Rahul Dravid showed his class by playing authentic cricketing strokes. He mixed caution with aggression and took on the likes of Matthew Hoggard, Andrew Flintoff, and Steve Harmison and punished anything that was loose.

As always Rahul Dravid held up one end and the England bowlers found it difficult to get past his defence. He brought up his 100 in the 69th over of the bowling of Steve Harmison and it was a knock of grit and determination under trying circumstances.

He was eventually dismissed in the 79th over of the bowling of Dominic Cork for a well made 115 of 244 deliveries. His innings comprised of 16 boundaries.

This knock saved the Test match for India and the match went on to become a draw.