3 best videos of cricketers celebrating Holi in 2023

India celebrated the Festival of Colors - Holi on March 7, 2023, with great fervor, and cricketers across the country were not left behind by any means.

With the Indian men's team in the country preparing for the final Test against Australia as well as the world's best women cricketers assembled in Mumbai for the Women's Premier League (WPL), it was bound to be a dynamic affair.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, which are conducting their preparatory camps ahead of the IPL 2023 season, also celebrated the festival with great enthusiasm.

While the majority of players are still trying to find remedies to get the color off their hair, let’s take a look at three of the best videos of cricketers having fun during Holi 2023.

#1 Virat Kohli

Hailing from Delhi, the festival of Holi means a lot to Kohli. While he cannot be out on the streets celebrating like in his former days, he made the best of the situation by having the best time with his teammates.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli and team India fully enjoying Holi. Virat Kohli and team India fully enjoying Holi. https://t.co/XiognDen5G

In an Instagram story uploaded by Shubman Gill, Kohli was seen grooving to some tunes on the team bus. He was smeared with color, much like the rest of his teammates, to mark the occasion in style.

#2 Rohit Sharma

The Team India skipper led the celebrations at the camp in Ahmedabad.

In a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rohit Sharma was actively seen approaching several members of the contingent, right from fellow players, to coaches, and to the backroom staff as well.

BCCI @BCCI



Do not miss Colours, smiles & more! 🥳Do not miss #TeamIndia ’s Holi celebration in Ahmedabad Colours, smiles & more! 🥳 ☺️Do not miss #TeamIndia’s Holi celebration in Ahmedabad 🎨 https://t.co/jOAKsxayBA

The celebrations then found its way to the team bus as well, where tunes were being played as well.

Indian cricketers had an unforgettable time with the skipper leading from the front in the Holi merry-making as well.

#3 Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai Indians women's squad skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, ahead of her 34th birthday celebrations, had a lot to be ecstatic about.

In addition to her team's dominant start to the WPL, the Festival of Colors, Holi also timed itself quite well.

The skipper was at the center of things during Holi celebrations at the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp.

Colors were all over the place as the players had the time of their lives as they head into the next leg of the tournament.

Is India's diversity, including its varied festivals, among the most appealing things for visiting players? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Faf du Plessis must make a comeback to South Africa's T20I squad

Poll : 0 votes