Throughout Day 4 of the recently concluded Melbourne Test, there were instances hinting that Pakistan could well turn the tide and take control of the game. However, Australian captain Pat Cummins stepped up big time and quashed those hopes in the final session, becoming the first Test captain to claim 10 wickets in an MCG Test.

Pakistan's descent from 216 for five to 237 all out resulted in a 79-run defeat, granting Australia a 2-0 series triumph. The teams will now head over to Sydney for the third Test in the new year. After the match, Mohammad Hafeez asserted that his side was "the superior team" and even posed questions to the umpires.

Here we take a look at 3 big positives for Pakistan despite loss to Australia in Melbourne Test:

#3 Bowling finally steps up

Aamer Jamal has been a bright spot.

After a below-par performance in Perth, Pakistan finally showed up with the ball. There were huge question marks on whether the bowling group could pick up 20 wickets and they answered these questions with a lot of aplomb.

They first restricted Australia to 318 runs in the first innings and then had them reduced to 16 for four in the second innings before Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith put on 153 runs for the fifth wicket.

This performance will certainly give them a lot of hope as they head over to the Sydney Cricket Ground. Shaheen Afridi was a lot better and the inclusion of Mir Hamza proved to be a good move. Aamer Jamal has been the find of the tour for the tourists so far.

#2 Shan Masood leads the way

Shan Masood brings a lot of intent to his batting.

Shan Masood will always be under pressure with the bat. He averages just about 30 in Test cricket and has not been able to nail down his spot in the side. Now, being the captain, he needed to lay down the marker for his side and he did not disappoint.

The 34-year-old brings a lot of intent to the crease and always looks to put pressure back on the bowlers. He was the star with the bat for Pakistan with scores of 54 and 60 in the two innings in Melbourne. At number 3, he can set the pace and now needs the support of one or two other batters to bat Australia out of the game.

#1 Rizwan-Salman show promise

Salman has been doing his bit as the all-rounder.

Mohammad Rizwan loves to be in the mix, he wants to get all the attention and wants to get his hands dirty. He was in his elements in the second innings and played with his usual purpose. Rizwan found great support in Salman Agha and these two batters certainly troubled Australia as they whittled down the target.

Salman Agha is also Pakistan's only recognized spinner in the team and he has certainly held his end of the bargain with the ball as well. He can get worked up by the fast bowlers, but he has shown enough resolve for the side to stick with him. Even while going down, Agha scored a 50 - another promising sign for Pakistan going forward.

