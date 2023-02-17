3 biggest controversies in Prithvi Shaw's career

Prithvi Shaw was earmarked as a special talent from his school cricket days. He showed immense potential and skill early in his career. He has represented team India in 5 Tests, 6 ODIs and 1 T20I.

He joined an elite club of Indian batters to have scored a century on their Test debut in October 2018. However, he has failed to establish a place in the national team in any format. He has been involved in several controversies since 2019.

In this piece, we shall discuss the three biggest controversies in the Mumbai and Delhi Capitals cricketer's career.

#1 Selfie controversy

Shaw had just left for dinner at a five-star hotel in Santacruz when the unnamed suspect arrived and insisted on taking a selfie. He took a selfie as a courtesy to the two, but the same group later returned and demanded additional selfies.

He declined, stating that he had come to the restaurant with companions before his friend complained about them to the hotel management over the phone.

The incident infuriated the accused, who were ordered to leave the hotel. Several individuals were positioned outside the hotel holding baseball bats when the cricketer and his friend exited the building. The accused utilized baseball bats to smash the front and rear windows of Shaw's friend's BMW during the vandalism.

Sapna Gill, the woman accused of attacking Shaw's car, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. She accused Prithvi Shaw and his friends of physically abusing her outside the 5-star hotel in Mumbai. She alleged that he was carrying a stick in hand when he and his friends assaulted the woman.

Ali Kashif said:

"Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi's hand. Prithvi's friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical."

#2 Cough syrup controversy

Broken Cricket @BrokenCricket Prithvi Shaw took a cough syrup and It had a banned substances which led to a suspension. Prithvi Shaw took a cough syrup and It had a banned substances which led to a suspension.

The 23-year-old's urine sample was collected as part of the BCCI's anti-doping testing procedure on February 22, 2019, in Indore, during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match. Terbutaline was discovered in the material after it was examined.

This specific chemical is included on WADA's Banned List of Substances as being illegal both in and out of competition. Due to a doping offense during the 2018–19 season, he was placed on suspension until November 15, 2019.

He allegedly accidentally consumed a prohibited drug found in cough syrups, which caused him to miss the first part of the Indian cricket season. The BCCI proposed an eight-month suspension that was retroactively dated in light of the results.

#3 Failing the Yo-Yo Test

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Prithvi Shaw has failed in the Yo-Yo Test but he is allowed to play in IPL as he is not considered in any formats right now. (Source - PTI) Prithvi Shaw has failed in the Yo-Yo Test but he is allowed to play in IPL as he is not considered in any formats right now. (Source - PTI)

Prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Prithvi Shaw, Team India's unpopular opener, failed the Yo-Yo test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, according to PTI.

The Yo-Yo test is required for all centrally contracted players before the IPL, regardless of whether they are injured or not. Shaw, who was kept on by Delhi Capitals prior to the IPL 2022 auction, was visiting the NCA to give an update on his health status even though he is not a player under central contract.

In the Yo-Yo test, 16.5 is the cutoff score for males, according to BCCI. Shaw received a PTI score of less than 15.

The explosive opener shared in a cryptic post on Instagram:

"Please don't judge me when you don't know my situation. You are creating your own Karma."

