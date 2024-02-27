3 biggest positives for India from their plucky win in the 4th Test vs England

Team India reinforced their command over second spot in the 2023-25 World Test Championship standings as they beat England by five wickets at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Monday, Feb. 26.

With the win, the hosts also clinched the five-match series, taking an unassailable 3-1 lead ahead of the final Test in Dharamsala. It has been an excellent comeback from India, who lost the opening game in Hyderabad before roaring back with wins in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and now Ranchi.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are well-poised to make the final of the third WTC cycle running. Apart from that, they can also take heart from the fact that they have come through one of their biggest home challenges in recent memory.

Here are the three biggest positives for India from their plucky win in the fourth Test against England.

#3 India managed to win a tricky home Test without Bumrah, Shami, Rahul, Kohli and Pant

KL Rahul has been injured since: India v England - 1st Test Match

The Ranchi Test proved to be a tricky affair that swung back and forth between the two sides. Given the context of the match, India had plenty riding on it and needed their inexperienced lineup to step up to the occasion.

Not were the home side without Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the encounter, but they also missed Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami due to various reasons. Despite being without most of their Test core, India managed to hold their nerve under pressure and come out on top.

Beating Ben Stokes' England is a commendable feat, but doing it with a nearly second-string side is an achievement on a different scale altogether.

#2 Shubman Gill's Day 4 effort was a masterclass

Shubman Gill looks on: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Four

Shubman Gill had a rough start to the series, but he has come up with key contributions in the last three Tests. Interestingly, these have all come in the second innings.

In Ranchi, Gill came to the crease in a tense situation, with India needing to bat well on Day 4 to avoid a series-leveling defeat. The 24-year-old was assured in defense and used his feet beautifully, taking a leaf out of the book of his No. 3 predecessor, Cheteshwar Pujara.

Gill was practically chanceless throughout his unbeaten fifty, a landmark he got to with two emphatic sixes off Shoaib Bashir. He was at the crease when the winning runs were hit, proving that he has not only the ability but also the mindset to make the necessary tweaks to his game.

Gill's adaptability, temperament and sustained run-scoring form were three of the biggest takeaways from India's win over England in the fourth Test.

#1 Dhruv Jurel, in just his 2nd Test, showed great technique and character

Dhruv Jurel pictured: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Four

Gill wasn't the only Indian batter to turn in a spirited effort in Ranchi. Dhruv Jurel, playing just his second Test, was simply superb in both innings as he led his team to a famous win.

Picked ahead of KS Bharat in Rajkot, Jurel was impressive in a knock that should've lasted longer. Nevertheless, he made up for it in the fourth Test, spending plenty of time at the crease in the first innings to top-score for India with an invaluable 90.

Jurel needed to replicate the feat on Day 4 after a few quick wickets, and he did just that in Gill's company. He remained unbeaten on 39 to take India over the line in tense circumstances.

Jurel's decisive footwork against spin, airtight technique and general match awareness stood out in Ranchi. While he wasn't perfect behind the stumps, he was tidy for the most part and seems to be a massive upgrade on Bharat on all fronts.

In Pant's absence, India desperately needed a wicket-keeper to step up. And they seem to have found a gem who can be backed for the long run in Jurel.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App