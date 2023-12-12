3 biggest positives for India Women from their win over England in the 3rd T20I

India Women ended what was a disappointing series overall on a positive note as they beat England Women by five wickets in the third T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, December 10.

After suffering losses in the first two matches, both by fairly convincing margins, the Women in Blue had only pride to play for. At the same time, though, with the cricketing calendar not exactly packed, they had an excellent opportunity to get some more game time under their belt against one of the best sides in the world.

As England rested a good portion of their first-choice XI, things became easier for India. But they still needed to play a good game of cricket, and they did just that to restore some respectability to the scoreline.

Here are the three biggest positives for India Women from their win over England Women in the third T20I.

#3 Renuka Singh Thakur continued her excellent injury comeback

Renuka Singh Thakur was India's best bowler against England

Returning from injury ahead of the series, Renuka Singh Thakur wasn't expected to be at her deadly best. But England's top-order batters had no answers to the wily swing bowler as she dished out commendable displays in all three T20Is.

In the third T20I, Renuka faced off against a changed opening pair, with Maia Bouchier replacing Danni Wyatt at the top of the order. Bouchier lasted just one ball, with a lovely inswinger beating her all ends up. Renuka also went on to dismiss Sophia Dunkley once again, with the English opener being terrorized by India's new-ball bowler throughout the series.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was adjudged the Player of the Series, but the hosts' lead pacer wasn't far behind at all.

#2 Smriti Mandhana displayed some semblance of form

Smriti Mandhana fell cheaply in the first two matches

After terribly disappointing outings in the first two matches, Smriti Mandhana showed some semblance of form in the dead-rubber clash.

India's vice-captain has been in rather indifferent form for a while now, and her dismissals have hinted at a lack of clarity as well as evident failures in execution. She needed to be wary in the third T20I, and she hung in there to play a crucial knock in what turned out to be a tricky chase.

Mandhana made a run-a-ball 48, a knock featuring five fours and two sixes. And although she was eventually dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone, she countered the left-arm spinner effectively, as she has done so often in the past.

Mandhana needs to build on that display and showcase more consistency at the top of the order.

#1 India's new spinners passed their maiden test with flying colors

Shreyanka Patil picked up three wickets in the third T20I

India handed out two debuts in the series opener against England, with Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque forming a fresh spin pairing in the absence of the likes of Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

In a welcome sign for the Women in Blue, both Saika and Shreyanka were impressive throughout the series. Their promising run culminated in an excellent performance in the third T20I, with the duo picking up three wickets each to break the back of the English middle order.

While Saika came into her own after a nervy start to her international career, Shreyanka was immediately thrust into a challenging role and showed her immense pedigree. They seem all set to establish themselves as mainstays of the T20I side going forward.

