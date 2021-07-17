3 bold predictions for India vs Sri Lanka series

A new-look Team India is set to take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series followed by as many T20Is. Under a new skipper for the tour in Shikhar Dhawan, as well as new head coach Rahul Dravid, the group has a great opportunity to prove how strong Team India's bench is.

There are as many as six uncapped players in the 20-man squad and also a few experienced players who are on the fringes of the main Indian team. With the main team preparing for the Test series in England, these players are looking to step up and showcase their talent.

3 bold predictions for Team India

While there are some players who might end up having a great tour, not everyone will be able to meet expectations and deliver. Given the fact that only three T20Is will be played by India before the T20 World Cup, a lot is riding on this series.

On that note, let's take a look at three bold predictions ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka that starts on Sunday:

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal to be dropped for Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar might displace Yuzvendra Chahal from his position as the tour progresses

Yuzvendra Chahal has been India's first-choice specialist spinner of late alongside all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja when they play at their full strength. However, he hasn't had the greatest of times while bowling in the past few months.

Chahal didn't feature in India's ODI series against England at home and was expensive in the T20Is that he played against the same opposition. Young leggie Rahul Chahar was picked ahead of Chahal for the final two T20Is and the Mumbai Indians star was impressive.

"At the moment, I see Rahul Chahar ahead of Yuzi Chahal for the T20 World Cup." - Deep Dasgupta (On his YT channel) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 12, 2021

The 21-year-old also had a brilliant IPL 2021 phase one, where he picked 11 wickets in 7 games and bowled some match-defining spells for the Mumbai Indians. While Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal might be India's first choice spinners starting off against Sri Lanka, Chahal's worrying form could see him get dropped for Chahar.

#2 Manish Pandey to have a flop series

Sri Lanka series could be a final chance for Manish Pandey to represent India consistently

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Manish Pandey was selected for India's tour of Sri Lanka. But there were some who agreed with this decision because of the experience that Pandey brings to the table.

The right-hander didn't have a great T20I series Down Under, which led to him being dropped from the team against England. Manish Pandey also had a mixed bag as far as IPL 2021 phase one was concerned.

Although he scored a couple of half-centuries, he faced heavy scrutiny for his relatively low strike-rate and was also dropped by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a few games. With just three T20Is before the T20 World Cup remaining, Pandey could crack under the pressure to perform and this could just work against him.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav to become the highest wicket-taker

Kuldeep Yadav can make a stunning comeback in time for the T20 World Cup

Kuldeep Yadav has been one of the most talked-about cricketers in India of late. Inconsistent chances and lack of confidence have hurt the left-arm wrist-spinner big time across formats.

However, working under the coaching of Rahul Dravid, Kuldeep can rediscover his mojo and can be dangerous on the slow and turning pitches in Sri Lanka. He also picked up a few wickets in the intra-squad matches and looks to be finding his groove again.

"He (Kuldeep Yadav) has a Unique talent a Left arm chinaman. I remember his Delivery to Babar Azam to castle him. We were thinking. What a find. India is lucky to have this kind of talent." - Mohammad Kaif (In press) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 14, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav has a stunning record in T20Is, with 39 wickets from 20 games. If he finds confidence in the ODI series, the T20Is could witness a Kuldeep Yadav who looks like a completely different bowler, as opposed to the one who struggled against England at home earlier this year.

This is a golden opportunity for Kuldeep to pick up heaps of wickets and make his case stronger for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad.

