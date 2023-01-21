3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand 

New Zealand bowlers were taken to the cleaners by India when they leaked 349 runs in the first ODI. The Men in Blue eventually won the game by 12 runs in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

The Indian bowlers, on the other hand, did a fantastic job for the majority of the game. They reduced the visitors to 131/6 and almost put the match to bed within 29 overs. However, there was a hint of complacency by them when they let New Zealand reach 337 with Michael Bracewell scoring a majestic 78-ball 140.

Both teams will now once again lock horns in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday, January 21.

While the venue is yet to host an international match, fans have seen a few T20 matches being played there. Due to the larger boundary size and a hint of slowness expected from the surface, bowlers might have a say in the second ODI.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in the upcoming game in Raipur.

#1. Mohammed Siraj - India

Probably the best ODI bowler going around at the moment, Mohammed Siraj's meteoric rise has been heartening to witness. Since the start of 2022, no other bowler has picked up more wickets than Siraj's 37 scalps, which have come at an exceptional strike rate of 25.5.

The Hyderabadi speedster did his magic at his home ground as well when he rattled the Kiwi batters in the previous ODI. Siraj not only took wickets with the new ball but also made an impact in the middle and death overs, coming out as a complete package during his 4/46.

There's no doubt that the 28-year-old would be itching to get on to the field and continue his form with the ball in the upcoming second ODI as well.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav - India

If Siraj has been a top-class pacer for India, Kuldeep Yadav has proved to be the enforcer in the middle phase.

Amping his speed up just a little, Kuldeep has taken his wily left-arm wrist spin to the next level. After taking 12 scalps from eight ODIs in 2022, Kuldeep ended the recent Sri Lankan series as the highest wicket-taking spinner with five wickets at a brilliant average of 13.40 across two games. He even bagged two crucial scalps in the previous first ODI against the Black Caps in Hyderabad.

His wily deception and ability to produce wickets, irrespective of the help from the surface, make him a genuine candidate to be amongst wickets on Saturday as well and the Kanpur spinner will be desperate to make his mark once again.

#3. Mitchell Santner - New Zealand

Due to his immaculate form, Virat Kohli seemed to be the biggest threat for New Zealand going into the first ODI. However, an absolute ripper from Mitchell Santner completely opened up Kohli and rattled his stumps.

With the Raipur surface likely to help the slower bowlers a bit more once again, Santner can be extremely hard to put away by the Indian batters in the second ODI. The 30-year-old will want to dish out a special performance on Saturday to help his side level the series.

