3 bowlers who can wreak havoc in the ICC World Cup 2019

There is an Indian Pacer on this list. Read on to find out.

Kaushik Turlapaty ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 20:01 IST 1.01K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The most awaited cricketing event is ready to make its way back in the form of World Cup 2019. This year, England is hosting the World Cup and the schedule has already been released and the hosts will play South Africa in the tournament opener at Oval.

Australia is the most successful team in the World Cup with five trophies in their cabinet. They won the last World Cup that was played in 2015, hosted jointly by Australia-New Zealand. Mitchell Starc was the Man of the tournament for his 22 wickets in 8 matches. New Zealand's Martin Guptill finished as the highest run-scorer with 547 runs in 9 matches at a very high average of 68.37. In the quarter-finals against West Indies, Guptill exploded with a double-century and scored 237 off 163 balls and remained unbeaten.

World Cup always saw some players produce sensational performances on the grandest stage of them all. We look at 3 bowlers who can dominate the opposition with their bowling skills and become match-winner for their respective teams.

#3 Trent Boult

Trent Boult

Trent Boult is New Zealand's most important player. Any success the team enjoys, Boult usually has a key role in it. He, along with Southee, has been carrying the bulk of the Kiwis' bowling load for years now.

Boult had a great outing at IPL 2018 where he picked up 18 scalps in 14 matches playing for the Delhi Daredevils. Though the team ended at the bottom of the table, everyone will remember Boult's great performances with the ball. Boult finished second on the wicket-takers list in the 2015 World Cup when he dismissed 22 victims in just 9 matches at an insane economy rate of 4.36. He was the reason why NZ reached the finals. Though the Kiwis could not win the World Cup, it was Boult who kept their chances alive throughout the tournament with magnificent performances. Boult has bowled 14 maidens when no one else had more than 7.

The "Lightning Bolt" has featured in 66 ODIs for the country and picked up 122 wickets. When it is all said and done, he will probably end his career as the greatest New Zealand bowler of all time.