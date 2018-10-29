3 Brilliant Innings that couldn't fetch win its their side

Cricket is a team sport, and to win a game of cricket every individual in the team needs to perform well. However, there have been numerous instances when a player with his lone heroic performance has taken his team across the winning line. Kapil Dev's tremendous knock of 175* off 138 balls in the 1983 Cricket World Cup against Zimbabwe is one such incident which no Indian cricket fan can ever forget.

When Kapil came to bat, India had lost 5 early wickets for just 17 runs on the scoreboard and the chances of an Indian win appeared bleak. Irrespective of what the scoreboard depicted, Kapil played his natural game and tore apart the opponent's bowling attack, eventually taking India home in a must-win game.

On the contrary though, some of these phenomenal heroic performances fell just short of the winning line and the team ended up on the losing side.

Here are some wonder knocks that have gone in vain.

#3 Shivnarine Chanderpaul

In the year 2007, West Indies were chasing a gigantic total of 339 against India in Nagpur. Chanderpaul came to open the innings with the Universal Boss Chris Gayle, the duo got their team to a flying start.

After a decent start West Indies lost a couple of quick wickets, though Chanderpaul on the other end kept playing his natural game. He crafted a much needed 73 run partnership with Marlon Samuels for the 3rd wicket and brought West Indies back in the game.

Zaheer Khan dismissed Samuels in the 34th over of the innings but Chanderpaul did not succumb to pressure and stitched another 67 run partnership with Brian Lara. After the dismissal of Lara, West indies could not keep up with the required run-rate and fell short of the target by 15 runs. Chanderpaul managed to score an unbeaten 149 off 136 balls but could not take his team home.

