 3 changes Australia should make for 2nd ODI vs IND

Australia slumped to a five-wicket defeat in the first ODI against India on Friday, March 17, at the Wankhede Stadium despite putting up a solid fight defending a paltry total.

The Aussies banked on their batting and bowling flexibility with the inclusion of multiple all-rounders, but the lack of specialist players was glaring.

Including Mitchell Marsh, who opened the innings for the first time in an ODI, Australia played a total of five all-rounders.

Barring Marsh's contribution with the bat, where he was the top-scorer, none of the other players stepped across any department.

While the ploy to include excess all-rounders often pays off in T20 cricket, it is a tricky strategy in the 50-over format, where there is always value for specialist players.

Australia were comfortably placed at 129-2 in the first ODI, but collapsed to a disappointing total of 188 inside 36 overs. While they had the venom to inflict early damage with the ball, they could not apply pressure during the middle overs, paving the way for a comfortable win led by KL Rahul's composure.

It is almost evident that the visitors will have to make a few changes to their playing XI if they want to bounce back in the three-match series.

Here are three changes that Steve Smith could make for the upcoming second ODI.

#1 David Warner for Glenn Maxwell

The veteran opening batter missed out on the first ODI, prompting Australia to promote Mitchell Marsh up the order.

While the all-rounder had a memorable outing against the new ball, it is likely that Australia will revert to the highly successful left-handed opening pair of Travis Head and David Warner.

Warner will reportedly play a part in the remaining two ODIs after leaving the Border-Gavaskar series midway due to a hairline fracture and concussion concerns.

He is certain to walk back into the playing XI, and to accommodate him, Australia will have to sacrifice an all-rounder, which potentially could be Maxwell.

The visitors might be tempted to play an extra spinner in Vishakapatnam, which is a vastly different surface when compared to the Wankhede.

With the incoming spinner giving 10 overs of spin along with Adam Zampa, the team could do without Maxwell, who is coming off a lengthy injury layoff and looked off-color in the first ODI as well.

#2 Ashton Agar for Marcus Stoinis

As mentioned earlier, Australia will be inclined to play another spinner on the traditionally spin-friendly Vishakapatnam surface.

With Ashton Agar being the sole spin-bowling option on the bench, he is the option that the team will look towards. Additionally, being a left-arm spinner is another perk against the Indian batting unit.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau

cricket.com.au/news/australia… Marcus Stoinis admits Australia's deep batting line up got a bit "carried away" after Mitch Marsh's fast start in the first #INDvAUS ODI. Marcus Stoinis admits Australia's deep batting line up got a bit "carried away" after Mitch Marsh's fast start in the first #INDvAUS ODI.cricket.com.au/news/australia…

For Agar's inclusion, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis might have to make way, despite his relatively good outing in the first ODI. He got the new ball to move around to dismiss Ishan Kishan and also got the wicket of Hardik Pandya to bring Australia back into the contest.

Agar, who is no muck with the bat, also somes across as a left-field choice should the team need a left-handed batter in the middle-order.

#3 Nathan Ellis for Sean Abbott

Australia went with only one frontline seamer in the form of Mitchell Starc, with the rest being all-rounders.

The Aussies arguably missed a second proper seam bowler on the Wankhede surface, offering more than enough help for the new ball bowlers, as demonstrated by Mitchell Starc.

While Starc's wicket-taking ability is unquestionable, he could use another bowler from the opposite end to share the load. Nathan Ellis, known for his knack for taking wickets, is also a handy addition in terms of death bowling, should the contest come to that.

Sean Abbott was among the pick of the bowlers in the first ODI due to the manner with which he bowled. But he could not produce the necessary breakthrough that the team desperately needed and could make way for Ellis in the upcoming contest.

India and Australia will lock horns in the second ODI of the series in Vishakapatnam on Sunday, March 19.

