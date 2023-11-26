3 changes that should be considered for the format of the ODI World Cup

The 2023 World Cup is slowly fading away from memory, following a one-sided final between India and Australia. The Aussies clinched a record sixth trophy with a win in the summit clash, beating the utterly dominant and previously unbeaten hosts.

There was plenty of criticism leveled at the format of the 2023 World Cup after the conclusion of the tournament. In fact, even in the lead-up to the event, a number of stakeholders, including qualifying nations and fans, raised issues with the way in which it was planned and conducted.

The 2027 World Cup is the next edition on the calendar, and the ICC has already announced a few changes to the format. It will be held in South Africa and Zimbabwe, and while it promises to be a better version of the marquee event, it might need even more changes to unlock its potential.

Here are three changes that should be considered for the format of the ODI World Cup.

#3 The World Cup needs more teams and a modified round-robin format

Pakistan were practically not in the semifinal hunt at the time of their final league game

The 2023 World Cup featured 10 teams. That meant that countries like Zimbabwe, Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Namibia, who have featured in other competitions like the T20 World Cup, missed out on securing qualification for the 50-over tournament.

That is something cricket can't afford. The game is global, and the most acclaimed tournament in the world needs enough teams to appeal to audiences all over the world. It also needs to give more players the chance to make a mark on the biggest stage.

The 2027 edition will feature 14 teams, and while that is an improvement, it isn't as high a number as it should be. The ODI World Cup could take a cue from the football World Cup, which has increased participation from 32 in 2022 to 48 in 2026. While those numbers obviously aren't matchable, 14 seems too low.

This would, no doubt, mean that the existing round-robin format, which doesn't offer much entertainment value, needs to change. The 2027 edition will feature a Super Six stage following the initial group phase, and that is a step in the right direction.

A tournament like the World Cup shouldn't have inconsequential matches dominating the league stage, thereby reducing fans' interest in it. Jeopardy attracts eyeballs and also brings the best out of teams.

#2 IPL-style playoffs could work wonders at the World Cup

CSK celebrate: IPL 2023: Final - Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans

The format of the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, where the top two teams after the league stage get two shots at the final, has received widespread praise. Seen as a way to reward the most consistent teams in the competition, the playoff format is arguably more fair.

Could that be implemented in the World Cup as well? South Africa finished second in the standings at the end of the round-robin phase, but a close loss to Australia saw them crash out. The Proteas would've loved another bite of the cherry, and it's arguable that they deserved one as well.

Had India been beaten by New Zealand in the semifinal after going through the league stage unbeaten, the Men in Blue would've definitely been left aggrieved. The Kiwis barely sneaked through to the playoffs on net run rate and would've made the summit clash despite losing four games more than India.

#1 Should the World Cup final be a one-off contest?

India were dominant throughout the league stage but didn't win the World Cup

As has been pointed out often lately, the World Cup is currently a tournament that rewards the "best" team on the night of the final and not the team that is the "best" overall. Should that be the case?

There is a serious argument that as the most prestigious tournament in international cricket, the World Cup should be a true reflection of the cream of the crop. The trophy should be in the hands of the "best" team in the world, and arriving at that team should be a comprehensive process instead of just one game, which can be heavily skewed by luck and conditions.

The only way to even out luck is by taking a large enough sample size, within reason of course. The NBA playoffs are best-of-seven series, and while that may be too high a number for a game like cricket, there's a fair amount of merit in proposing a best-of-three rubber at least.

Should the World Cup final be a one-off contest? It being one brings a massive surprise element that is no doubt conducive to entertainment, but having a best-of-three final would increase overall revenue and viewership apart from being a better way to reward the better team.

