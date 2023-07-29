3 changes India can consider for 2nd ODI vs West Indies

Team India will play the second ODI of their series against the West Indies on Saturday, July 29, in Barbados. The two teams squared off in the first ODI of the three-match series earlier this week, where India defeated the home side by five wickets.

A brilliant bowling performance from spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav helped India bundle out the West Indies for just 114 runs. In reply, the Men in Blue lost five wickets but managed to complete the run-chase in 22.5 overs.

The first ODI highlighted the massive difference in the skill level between the two teams. West Indies have been struggling in 50 overs cricket for a long time now. They even failed to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to take place later this year.

Meanwhile, India have been dominant in the 50-over arena. They defeated Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home earlier this year. It seems likely that Rohit Sharma and Co. will win today's match and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead against the West Indies.

The Indian team management experimented a bit with the batting order in the first match of the ODI series. It was probably a hint that fans may see some more changes in the Indian lineup in the series.

Here's a list of three changes the visitors can consider for today's match.

#1 Sanju Samson comes in for Suryakumar Yadav

India v South Africa - 2nd One Day International (Image: Getty)

Despite having an average of 66 and a strike rate of almost 105 in ODI cricket, Sanju Samson did not receive a place in the Indian playing XI for the first ODI against the West Indies. While Samson's jersey was on the field, it was Suryakumar Yadav, who was wearing it.

Yadav has received a lot of opportunities to prove himself in the 50-over format, but the right-handed batter has failed to make much of an impact. After Yadav's 25-ball 19 in the first ODI of the series, India may consider giving Samson a chance in Yadav's place.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat shares the new ball with Hardik Pandya instead of Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar and Hardik Pandya opened the bowling for India. While the two right-arm pacers did a decent job, India should think of trying out a left-arm pacer in Jaydev Unadkat.

Kumar is in the Asian Games squad, which means he will not be a part of the World Cup.

Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket



Please go and check who was the captain of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 winning side.



Then go and check the tab of "most wickets taken"



IPL kids shouldn't comment on things they don't know. People questioning Jaydev Unadkat's selection in ODI teamPlease go and check who was the captain of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 winning side.Then go and check the tab of "most wickets taken"IPL kids shouldn't comment on things they don't know. pic.twitter.com/LJzNMDWG5f

If India want a left-arm pace-bowling option in the mega event, they should try out Unadkat in the series. The left-arm fast bowler can swing the new ball and trouble the opponents in the powerplay.

#3 Use more overs of Umran Malik

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI (Image: Getty)

Umran Malik is currently auditioning for a place in the Indian World Cup squad. Rohit Sharma gave him only three overs in the first match against the West Indies, where he conceded 17 runs without taking any wickets.

If Malik does not get to bowl enough overs, it will be difficult for the selectors to decide whether he should be in the World Cup team. It will be better if the Jammu Express is introduced early into the attack and bowls at least eight overs.

