3 changes India can make for 2nd T20I vs New Zealand

India couldn't quite take advantage of the momentum they had from their ODI series whitewash as New Zealand beat the hosts by 21 runs in the first T20I in Ranchi on Friday.

The Kiwis were asked to bat first by Hardik Pandya as he thought the dew factor would help the Men in Blue in their chase. Half-centuries from Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell helped the visitors score 176/6 in their 20 overs.

While 177 did look attainable, especially with the dew factor looming large, the Kiwis started the powerplay with a bang, picking up the first three wickets for just 15 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya consolidated India's innings and Washington Sundar scored a fine half-century. However, it was just not enough as the hosts could only manage 155/9 in the end.

With the series on the line, here are the three changes that the Men in Blue can make to their XI ahead of the second T20I:

#3 Prithvi Shaw for Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has had a torrid time in T20Is of late, scoring just 180 runs in his last 12 innings. The southpaw has been unable to get his team off to flying starts with his strike rate during this period not even crossing 120.

Fans believe it is a straightforward step for the hosts to bring Prithvi Shaw to the top of the order instead of Kishan. Shaw has been waiting for his chances for a long time and has also shown how explosive he can be in domestic cricket as well as the IPL.

While this change makes sense, the question that some might raise is about who will keep wickets. This takes us to our next change.

#2 Jitesh Sharma for Shubman Gill

Deepak Hooda's failures as a finisher and Shubman Gill's horrible start to life in T20Is has made fans wonder whether India can consider pushing the former at the top of the order. Hooda has a T20I hundred to his name as an opener and has also shown how consistent he can be as a top-order batter.

Gill just hasn't been able to replicate his ODI form in T20Is and many feel he should be replaced by Vidarbha's Jitesh Sharma. Jitesh is a wicketkeeper who can also play the finisher's role. During the IPL 2022 season for the Punjab Kings, he showed exactly what he is capable of.

India lacked a finisher alongside Washington Sundar in the first T20I and this could well be an indication that they might need to use Jitesh's firepower at No. 6 or No. 7.

#1 Mukesh Kumar for Arshdeep Singh

One change that most are talking about is Arshdeep Singh being rested for the next game. Arshdeep was arguably India's best bowler in T20Is last year and was their leading wicket-taker at the T20 World Cup.

However, things have gone downhill since for the left-arm pacer. His habit of bowling untimely no-balls has cost India a game each against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Perhaps a break could help Arshdeep reflect on what he needs to do to find his groove. It will also give Bengal's Mukesh Kumar an opportunity to show that he is a good white-ball bowler as well.

