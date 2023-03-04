Probable changes India can make for the 4th Test vs Australia

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, received an absolute hammering at the hands of the Australians in the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). The visitors, led by Steve Smith, put up a brilliant bowling performance in the first innings to bowl India out for a paltry score of 109.

Australia scored 197 to gain a massive lead of 88 runs on a pitch that was misbehaving a lot. India were once again poor in their second innings and were bowled out for 163. Australia reached the required 76 with nine wickets in hand, earning their first win of the series.

India still lead the series 2-1 but there are a lot of issues that the hosts need to address ahead of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Here's a look at a couple of changes that India could make for the final Test.

India v Australia - 3rd Test: Day 3

#1 Ishan Kishan in for KS Bharat

KS Bharat has made just 57 runs in the 5 innings that he's batted in at an underwhelming average of 14.25. To be fair to the youngster, the pitches have been challenging for even the best in the business like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. But in a series in which each run has proved to be crucial, India would have liked more runs from Bharat.

His keeping has been world-class but he has failed to assert himself, because of which India have ended up burning a few reviews. India might consider handing Ishan Kishan a maiden Test cap for the fourth game in Ahmedabad.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav in for Mohammed Siraj

Ahead of the series, many pundits expressed their desire to see Kuldeep Yadav feature in India's playing 11. Unfortunately, the left-arm unorthodox bowler hasn't had an opportunity so far, but the team management might consider picking him for the final game.

Australian batters have traditionally struggled against wrist spinners and Kuldeep in particular has troubled a few of them in the past. The quick bowlers have not had a huge role to play in the series, which might tempt Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to select just one pacer in the playing 11.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes