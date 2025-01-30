3 changes India should consider for 4th IND vs ENG T20I 2025 ft. Ramandeep Singh

India and England are set to square off in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31. The Men in Blue won the first two matches and gained an important 2-0 lead.

However, England bounced back with a 26-run win in the third match as the series now stands 2-1. With this, the visitors kept their hopes of winning the series alive with two more games to go.

They will have to win both the remaining games to do so, while a win in the fourth T20I will seal the series for India and give them an unassailable 3-1 lead. After a defeat in the previous match, the hosts will want to ensure it was a one-off affair and will be keen to get back to winning ways.

That said, here are three changes captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir should consider making to the playing XI for the upcoming fixture.

#3 Ramandeep Singh for Washington Sundar

All-rounder Washington Sundar did not impress in the third T20I. He scored just six runs and bowled one over, where he was hit for 15 runs. In the second game in Chennai, he bowled just one over, although he picked up a wicket. He scored 26 runs off 19 balls in that match.

Sundar was not a part of the XI in the opening T20I. He has not been great with the bat lower down the order and has not been bowling much either. In such a scenario, India should consider replacing him with all-rounder Ramandeep Singh.

Ramandeep, a medium pacer, can add to the bowling department while he is known for his aggressive batting down the order. With a strike-rate of 172.50 in T20s, he can play the role of a finisher and add some firepower to the batting.

#2 Arshdeep Singh for Ravi Bishnoi/Washington Sundar

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has not lived up to the expectations in this series so far. He has played all three games but has given away 95 runs from 12 overs at an economy-rate of 7.91. Moreover, he has picked up just one wicket.

In the third T20I, he was expensive, returning with figures of 1/46. With Bishnoi not performing, India could consider bringing star pacer Arshdeep Singh back, who was rested in the previous game. The hosts would not want to burden Mohammed Shami, who is making a comeback, and the presence of Arshdeep would take pressure off him.

Given that a win here will help them seal the series as well, having their premier pacer available will be a boost. Arshdeep could also come in for Washington Sundar for the aforementioned reasons.

#1 Rinku Singh/Ramandeep Singh for Dhruv Jurel

Wicket-keeper batter Dhruv Jurel was picked in the second and third T20Is. He scored just four runs in the second game and two in the third. Batting down the order, he has failed to make an impact.

Should Rinku Singh be fit again, India can consider bringing him back in place of Jurel. The hosts missed some firepower and batting strength down the order in the previous game.

If Rinku Singh is not fit and still remains unavailable, the Men in Blue could bring in Ramandeep Singh for Jurel, who will also add strength to the batting down the order. His abilitiy with the ball will also give the captain more flexibility with an extra option.

