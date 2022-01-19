3 changes India should make for the 2nd ODI vs South Africa

The ongoing India vs South Africa series may not be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and several key players might be on the sidelines, but both teams have a lot at stake.

India and South Africa are going through varying degrees of transition, and a series victory would go a long way in assuring themselves that they're heading in the right direction.

The hosts currently have a 1-0 lead, earned by virtue of their 31-run win in the opening encounter on Wednesday, January 19. The Men in Blue, playing under a new captain, will be desperate to correct the mistakes they made in the first ODI and turn in a comprehensive performance in Paarl on Friday, January 21.

Here are three changes India should make for the second ODI against South Africa.

#3 Deepak Chahar for Shardul Thakur

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Shardul Thakur struck a fluent fifty in the first ODI, although the match was long gone by the time he got his eye in. The 30-year-old is a useful cricketer who can contribute with both bat and ball, but his primary skill has let him down in ODIs of late.

Thakur has conceded runs at more than six an over in 11 of his last 12 outings in the format, with his latest spell yielding 72 runs without a wicket to show for. The pacer not only struggled to stay consistent with his lines and lengths but also dished out a couple of no-balls, one of which was smashed for a pressure-relieving six by Rassie van der Dussen.

Given the depth of fast-bowling riches India have right now, it doesn't make much sense for Thakur to be part of their first-choice ODI playing XI. Among the current squad, Deepak Chahar might be the man to replace him.

Chahar could solve India's problem with picking up wickets in the powerplay, especially if Bhuvneshwar Kumar also makes his way to the bench (more on that later). And his batting ability could come in handy if India's brittle middle order fails to deliver again. There was some swing on offer in the first ODI, and Chahar could run riot if he hits his straps.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav for Shreyas Iyer

India v New Zealand - T20 International

A player who has made an excellent start to his international career, Suryakumar Yadav found himself on the bench for the first ODI against South Africa. Shreyas Iyer, who made a stellar Test debut in November, pipped the 31-year-old to the spot.

However, Shreyas couldn't quite make an impression. He shelled a catch and then gloved a short ball down the leg-side to be dismissed for a run-a-ball 17. Although it would be harsh to drop the batter after just one poor outing, India need to address their weaknesses before it's too late.

South Africa used three spinners in Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, and all three caused the Indian batters problems. As arguably the best attacking player of spin in the country, Suryakumar would add immense value in the middle overs, where only four fielders are allowed to be stationed outside the 30-yard circle.

A capable batter who hasn't put a foot wrong in international cricket, Suryakumar deserves to be part of India's white-ball side.

#1 Mohammed Siraj for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia v India - ODI: Game 2

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken only three wickets in the last five matches he has played for India across formats, but that isn't even the concerning aspect of his bowling.

The swing bowler has appeared to be completely devoid of any wicket-taking threat in the recent past, with his pace and accuracy significantly down compared to when he was in his prime. With young pacers like Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan in the mix, the Men in Blue need to look past Bhuvneshwar, who isn't getting any younger and has had to deal with several injuries.

For now, though, India could replace Bhuvneshwar with Mohammed Siraj, who has recovered from the hamstring injury he sustained during the second Test. Siraj has played only one ODI, but he's a different bowler now and will definitely add more to the Indian attack than Bhuvneshwar, who conceded 64 runs in 10 wicketless overs in the first ODI. The 27-year-old's aggression and extra pace could be massively valuable as Rahul's men attempt to turn the series deficit around.

Edited by Sai Krishna

