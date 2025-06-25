3 changes India must consider after loss in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test ft. Kuldeep Yadav

India crashed to a five-wicket loss in the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. On the fifth and final day, England successfully chased down a target of 371 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Ad

In the first innings, India posted a total of 471 as Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), captain Shubman Gill (147) and Rishabh Pant (134) scored centuries. In reply, England got to 465, handing the visitors a slender first-innings lead of six runs. Ollie Pope scored a hundred while Jasprit Bumrah bagged five wickets.

The second innings saw India get to 364, setting England a target of 371 runs. KL Rahul (137) and Pant (118) struck centuries. However, the bowlers failed to put enough pressure on England, who overhauled the target in 82 overs in the final innings on the fifth day. Zak Crawley scored 65 runs while Ben Duckett slammed a brilliant hundred, making 149. Joe Root (53*) and Jamie Smith (44*) remained unbeaten as they won by five wickets.

Ad

Trending

Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur managed to pick up two wickets each but England appeared to be in control of the chase throughout the day. The second Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Ahead of the same, here are three changes India must consider in their playing XI after the loss in the opening Test.

#3 Nitish Kumar Reddy for Ravindra Jadeja

Australia v India - Men's 5th Test Match: Day 2 - Source: Getty

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy can be looked upon as an option to replace Ravindra Jadeja in the side for the second Test. Jadeja scored 11 runs in the first innings and did not pick up a single wicket from 23 overs. He remained unbeaten on 25 in the second innings and scalped just one wicket from 24 overs.

Ad

Nitish Kumar Reddy has shown his ability with the bat during the Australia tour, where he had scored a magnificent hundred in the Melbourne Test. He has played five Tests for India and has scored 298 runs at an average of 37.25. Being a medium pacer, he can also play the role of a fourth seamer and can bowl just as much as Shardul Thakur did in the first Test.

#2 Arshdeep Singh for Prasidh Krishna

England & India Net Sessions - Source: Getty

India could explore the idea of looking at left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for Prasidh Krishna. While Prasidh bagged five wickets in the opening Test, he bowled well in patches but proved to be expensive for the most part. He gave away 128 runs from 20 overs at an economy of 6.4 in the first innings and 92 runs from 15 overs in the second at an economy of 6.1.

Ad

Arshdeep is yet to play a Test match for India, having received his maiden call-up for the England tour. However, he has a decent first-class record, having played 21 matches and picked up 66 wickets. Arshdeep has played County Cricket for Kent in the past, where he played five Division One games for Kent in 2023 and picked up 13 wickets. Moreover, being a left-arm seamer he could also add some variety to the pace attack.

Ad

#1 Kuldeep Yadav for Shardul Thakur

India v England - 4th Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty

Among the biggest changes India must consider for the next Test in Birmingham is bringing spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the side. Kuldeep can replace Shardul Thakur to add to the bowling. The pitch at Birmingham could provide a little more assistance for spinners. Playing as the lone spinner, Jadeja also failed to create much impact.

Moreover, Shardul was hardly used as he bowled only six overs in the first innings and just 10 in the second, finishing with just two wickets across the game. Kuldeep Yadav has played 13 Tests for India and has picked up 56 wickets at an average of 22.16. The wrist-spinner could prove to be the X factor that the bowling line-up was lacking in the opening Test of the series in Leeds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news