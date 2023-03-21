3 changes Team India should consider for 3rd ODI vs Australia

With the three-match ODI series level at 1-1, Team India and Australia face a must-win situation as the sides meet on Wednesday, March 22, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Men in Blue kicked off the series in impressive fashion, registering a five-wicket win over the Aussies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj shone with the ball, claiming three-fers before KL Rahul’s 75* guided the hosts home in a chase of 189.

India went into the second ODI in Visakhapatnam high on confidence, only to be crushed by 10 wickets in a ruthless display by Australia. Left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc, who troubled Team India with three wickets in the opening match, ran through the opposition batting line-up in the next game, finishing with 5/53 - his ninth five-wicket haul in one-day matches.

Starc’s brilliance saw the Indian batting line-up fold up for 117 in a mere 26 overs. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head then cracked unbeaten half-centuries as Australia chased down the target in 11 overs. While the contest ended in 37 overs, the Men in Blue suffered their heaviest ODI defeat in terms of balls remaining.

While Team India are unlikely to make wholesale changes to their playing XI for the decider in Chennai, here are three options they could ponder upon.

#1 Shardul Thakur for Axar Patel

Shardul Thakur bowls during the first ODI. Pic: Getty Images

All-rounder Axar Patel has been in excellent form with the bat lately. He was the third-leading run-getter in the four-match Test series against Australia, scoring 264 runs at an average of 88.

Axar scored three half-centuries to bail the team out of tough situations and was unlucky not to score a hundred. Even as Virat Kohli ended up as India’s leading run-scorer in the Test series (297), Axar was undoubtedly the standout batter from the Indian team.

Axar, however, did not make much of an impact with the ball. He played all four Tests, but only managed three wickets at an average of 62 even as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja dominated proceedings.

The left-arm spinner did not feature in the first ODI but was recalled for the second. Although Kohli top-scored in India’s total of 117, Axar (29* off 29) was again Team India’s best batter. He even smashed Starc for consecutive sixes.

Axar, though, is batting too low in the line-up to make a significant impact. And since he hasn’t been able to contribute with the ball, the hosts might think of bringing back Shardul Thakur for the decider.

The pace-bowling all-rounder has a habit of making things happen. He might go for a few runs, but might also end up picking up crucial wickets. Whether Team India take the bait remains to be seen.

#2 Ishan Kishan for Suryakumar Yadav

Marcus Stoinis celebrates the dismissal of Ishan Kishan in Mumbai. Pic: Getty Images

Apart from Team India’s struggles against Starc, Suryakumar Yadav’s woeful ODI form is among the big talking points ahead of the deciding ODI in Chennai.

The right-handed batter was dismissed for golden ducks in identical fashion in the first two matches of the series - trapped lbw by Starc from over the wicket.

Even heading into the ODI series, Suryakumar’s place in the 50-over format was under the scanner. Since his half-century against West Indies in Ahmedabad in February 2022, he has registered a highest score of 34* in his last 14 one-day innings.

He has been dismissed for single-figure scores in seven of his last 10 knocks in the format. The 32-year-old might not have even featured in the playing XI had it not been for Shreyas Iyer’s injury.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma backed Suryakumar despite his failures in the ODI format. Speaking after the second game, he commented:

"Yes he got out in the last two games and the series before that as well, but he needs that consistent run, like back-to-back games, 7-8 or 10 games like that, so that he feels more comfortable.”

Rohit may have indirectly hinted that Suryakumar will retain his place in the playing XI for the Chennai clash. At the same time, there might be a case to consider Ishan Kishan as a replacement.

The southpaw himself has been in poor form with the bat. He was dismissed cheaply in the first ODI as well, but remember, it wasn't long ago that he slammed the fastest double hundred in ODIs.

Will Team India take a chance with the unpredictable Kishan?

#3 Umran Malik for Mohammed Siraj

Umran Malik has been in and out of the playing XI. Pic: Getty Images

It would sound foolhardy to drop the No. 1-ranked ODI bowler. Undoubtedly Mohammed Siraj has been exceptional in the 50-over format over the last few months, making sure that Team India don’t miss pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah too much.

At the same time, the hosts have a chance to look at the bigger picture in mind - the one-day World Cup to be played in India later in the year.

Siraj has sealed his place for the ICC event with some stupendous performances. However, there is no clarity over Umran Malik’s position as of now. He has impressed with his pace and has picked up some good wickets as well, but has been way too erratic at times.

The third ODI in Chennai will be a nice opportunity for Team India to test Malik’s mettle under pressure. He has the X-factor for sure, but performing in crunch matches is a totally different ball game.

India often speak about workload management and giving players on the bench chances. They can rest Siraj in Chennai in sync with the same policy and see what Malik can offer, apart from his raw express pace.

