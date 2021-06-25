3 changes Team India can make when they take on England after WTC loss

Over the course of six days, India and New Zealand, two of the most dominant sides in world cricket, showcased immense grit and determination in the World Test Championship final.

After plenty of ebbs and flow throughout the game, the Indian team suffered an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The World Test Championship has produced nail-biting encounters, and the summit clash was not different. Six riveting days of cricket by two of the most consistent sides on the international arena ensured the world witnessed their first champion in the final hour of the reserve day.

The heartbreaking loss in the iconic event will compel the Indian team to go back to their drawing board. They'll have to look at the possible changes they can incorporate in a five-match Test series against England starting from 4th August.

Team India's changes to succeed against England

#1 KL Rahul in place of Shubman Gill

KL Rahul in action for the Indian team.

One of the integral members of the Indian team in the white-ball format, KL Rahul, has been in and out of the Indian team since the arrival of Shubman Gill. However, after a successful Down Under tour, Gill struggled to get going in the home series against England.

Gill scored a solitary half-century in the four test match series against England at home and had a lukewarm performance in the finals of the Test Championship. The 21-year-old has been out of form heading into the all-important series against England.

The team management could replace him with an experienced opening batter in KL Rahul. The last time India toured England, the Karnataka born player showcased his skill set and scored 149 runs in the final innings of the Test match at the Kennington Oval, London.

He could be an ideal replacement for Gill, given his experience and performance on English soil.

#2 Hanuma Vihari in place of Ravindra Jadeja

Hanuma Vihari will add depth in the batting department.

The batting department of the Indian team has struggled to pile up runs away from home. In the summit clash against New Zealand, the Indian middle-order crumbled under pressure, resulting in a below-par score in both innings.

There are no doubts on the all-around abilities of Ravindra Jadeja and his performances in the recent past for the Indian team in the longest format of the game. However, with conditions favoring the fast bowlers, India will look to tinker with their combination.

While the conditions in England don't offer massive turn, the addition of an extra batsman can help the team counter the challenging conditions on offer, with swing being the major consideration.

One of the prime reasons for Hamuna Vihari's inclusion is his experience of playing country cricket for Warwickshire recently. The 27-year-old has acclimatised to the conditions, and his technique will aid the team in having a batting depth in tough situations.

#3 Mohammed Siraj in place of Ishant Sharma

Mohammed Siraj in action for the Indian team.

In the recently concluded World Test Championship final, the Indian team struggled with the absence of a quality swing bowler in the playing XI.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar is with the white ball team for a series against Sri Lanka, the management could use Mohammed Siraj as an ideal replacement for Ishant Sharma.

A veteran of over 100 Tests, Ishant has struggled in the past with consistency in his line and length. While a lot was expected out of him in the final, he failed to create any inroads in the opposition batting unit.

One of the prime reasons for his lacklustre performance is the fact that Ishant is more of a seam bowler rather than a swing bowler.

The inclusion of Siraj and his inswing deliveries will help the Indian team exploit the conditions on offer and target the stumps with his bowling. The 27-year-old was one of the key players in India's successful tour of Australia, and the overcast climate will suit his style of bowling.

