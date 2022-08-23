3 classic comedy movies that had the perfect role for Rishabh Pant

It's a well-known fact that Rishabh Pant has the makings of the next big superstar in Indian cricket. After all, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter from Delhi has made heads turn well before turning 25, suggesting that a long and illustrious career lies ahead of him.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper is also quite the entertainer. His constant quips from behind the stumps aside, the rapport he shares with his teammates has seen him attain a cult fan following in a short span of time.

It makes us wonder how he would have fared as an actor in comedy roles. It's something that ought to come naturally to him, given how happy-go-lucky he tends to be on the cricket pitch and outside of it as well.

Make no mistake, he would have aced the test of entertaining his fans with flying colors on this front too.

On that note, let's take a look at three classic comedy movies that have the best role for the wicketkeeper, should he ever tread the path in an alternate universe.

#1 Raju in Phir Hera Pheri

An iconic character in an iconic movie, Akshay Kumar's role as Raju in Phir Hera Pheri has achieved cult status over time, much like the film itself.

The iconic pose he strikes is something that Pant could totally pull off if the movie were to be made today.

"25 din mein paisa double."

"Zor zor se bolke logon ko scheme-en bata de"

You can't deny that the Indian wicketkeeper would totally pull off these iconic dialogs from the movie.

#2 Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS

While Sanjay Dutt nailed the role of the titular character, his sidekick Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi, personified the typical '3 AM friend' to the hilt. We all need a Circuit in our lives now, don't we?

It's hard to put it past Pant to nail that role in an Utopian world. Had he forayed into this path and the movie been made today, his carefree attitude and sense of humor would have seen him fit the role like a glove.

Not to forget that the combination of the black kurta and gold accessories is something he would have pulled off with ease.

#3 Imran in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

The fact that Pant has a great humor quotient and tickles many a funny bone requires no introduction. Imagine him donning the role of Imran, played by Farhan Akhtar, in the 2011 cult classic Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It just fits, doesn't it?

Be it pulling his friend Kabir's leg, playing a prank on a random stranger or having a conversation with his bag 'Bagwati', the role cries the Delhi lad all the way. This isn't an out-and-out comedy movie, but for these reasons alone you can picturize the star cricketer playing Imran's character to great effect.

Also read: 3 actors who are perfect for Rishabh Pant's biopic

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar