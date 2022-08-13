3 actors who are perfect for Rishabh Pant's biopic

A Rishabh Pant biopic ought to make for a fascinating one, shouldn't it? After all, such biopics have a way of narrating the untold story of a sporting icon to the audience, documenting their rise that has seen them overcome many obstacles along the way.

It hasn't been an easy rise by any stretch for the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper either. While he made a splash at the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2016, it's taken a lot of hard yards behind the scenes - both with his batting and wicketkeeping - to put himself on the map of the best cricketers around the globe today.

Quite a few cricketers have had popular biopics made upon their life story. From MS Dhoni to more recently, Mithali Raj's stories have been etched in cricketing folklore. With Pant having a long career ahead of him, one wonders if a day will come when a biopic on the man will be conceptualized.

On that note, we ponder over three actors who could step into his shoes should a biopic materialize in the future.

#1 Rajkummar Rao

Owing to his versatility and unique choice of roles, Rajkummar Rao is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the country today.

He has won a National Award for his role in the movie Shahid while also receiving praise for his work in movies such as Queen, Newton and Stree to name a few.

The new-age Bollywood star would be an ideal fit for the role of Pant should a biopic be made on the latter. Rao's versatility ought to see him pick up the wicketkeeper's accent and tone from behind the stumps.

It's not an easy role to execute by any stretch, but you can't put it past Rao to do the needful should it come his way in the future.

#2 Rakshit Shetty

Sandalwood star Rakshit Shetty has been credited with bringing about a new genre of content in the Kannada film industry. Some of his notable works include Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Kirik Party, Avane Srimannarayana and 777 Charlie.

Aside from his prowess as an actor, his stalky build makes him suitable for Pant's role in the latter's biopic. Shetty is renowned for embracing roles that are out of the box and this one seems no different in that regard.

After all, playing the Delhi wicketkeeper won't be the easiest task, but a different method of acting that Shetty brings could aid him in pulling it off.

#3 Nani

Tollywood actor Nani is fondly known as the 'Natural Star' amongst his fans. He is highly popular among the masses and has received a lot of acclaim for his roles in movies such as Gentleman, Middle Class Abbayi, Jersey and Shyam Singha Roy.

He isn't averse to playing the role of a cricketer, having done so in the blockbuster movie Jersey. Nani's emotional execution of a struggling cricketer fetched him lavish praise from all quarters.

Having played the role of a cricketer before, he should step into Pant's shoes quite seamlessly for his biopic. As far as physical features go, both are of very similar height and that tips the scales in Nani's favor again.

Which actor do you think is best suited to play Rishabh Pant's role in his biopic? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Samya Majumdar