3 hilarious moments involving Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma

It's no secret that Rishabh Pant shares a wonderful rapport with most of his compatriots. One can often spot the wicketkeeper engaging himself in a bit of fun with his teammates while also indulging in friendly banter with the opposition.

The equation is no different between the Delhi dasher and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, with the duo giving fans many amusing moments over time. Of course, there are exceptions in case you're a bowler running in to bowl to the pair.

Such is the bond between the skippers of the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) that one can often spot the latter playing with Rohit's daughter Samaira. Their brotherly vibe was evident to be seen during the famous live session they had on Instagram a couple of weeks ago, which also featured Suryakumar Yadav.

In this listicle, we document three hilarious moments involving the duo of Rohit and Pant.

#1 "Ek saal hua nahi use cricket khel ke"

The COVID-enforced lockdown forced the members of the Indian cricket team into isolation within their residences. This period saw multiple sessions on Instagram with players coming forth to interact with their teammates and fans.

One such session between Rohit and Jasprit Bumrah provided a hilarious moment. Pant entered the comments section and posed a six-hitting challenge to the MI skipper to see who would hit the ball the longest.

When Bumrah mentioned the same, Rohit trolled Pant saying:

"Ek saal hua nahi use cricket khel ke" (He's not completed a year of [international] cricket and he wants to challenge me for a six-hitting contest?

The moment went viral on the internet and, if anything, just summed up the brotherly vibe between the duo.

#2 "Takkar maar du kya?"

The incident dates back to the second T20I between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Pant walked out to open the innings with Rohit after the visitors were asked to bat.

The opening over saw David Willey come in the way of the left-hander as he tried to complete a run. Bemused by the same, the southpaw was heard asking his skipper on the stump mic:

"Saamne aa gaya yaar. Takkar maar du kya? (He came in front of me. Should I collide with him?)"

The captain's reply was equally hilarious as he said:

"Maar de aur kya. (Yes, do it.)"

Even brief conversations caught on the stump mic tend to break the internet. It was no different this time around either as it tickled quite a few funny bones around the globe.

#3 When Rohit trolled Pant over a non-DRS

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau #AUSvIND Rishabh Pant was heaps keen on this one but he was getting donuts from the cordon! Rishabh Pant was heaps keen on this one but he was getting donuts from the cordon! 😂 #AUSvIND https://t.co/p4kHh536IZ

The famous Gabba Test last year saw the Delhi dasher emerge as the hero with the bat, guiding India to a historic series win. The opening day of the Test saw him approach skipper Ajinkya Rahane for a DRS call as he seemingly heard a noise when Tim Paine wafted at a T Natarajan delivery.

Rahane, though, was disinterested despite all the pleading from the gloveman and even broke into a laugh. So much so that the latter nearly chucked the ball in frustration. This was followed by Rohit, who was stationed at second slip, pulling the keeper's leg, sending Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill on either side into a laugh as well.

Clearly, the slip cordon had a light moment at the expense of the wicket-keeper. That said, it was a reflection of the camaraderie within the camp - a happy one that would go on to create history over the next few days.

