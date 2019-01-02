×
3 common factors in India's four overseas wins in 2018

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
792   //    02 Jan 2019, 21:43 IST

India vs Australia at MCG
India vs Australia at MCG

Team India will definitely be looking forward to usher the New Year with a landmark series win against Australia in the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

India has never won a Test Series Down Under. The Indian pace attack at its peak and with a deflated Aussie top-order, Kohli and co. realize that it is their best opportunity to etch their names in the history.

The Indian Team dominated every opposition on home soil and 2018 posed a tough challenge for the number one team to prove that they can dominate oppositions in foreign soil as well.

The onus was on batsman Kohli to prove both his batting abilities across conditions and captain Kohli to lead the young team fearlessly. King Kohli has put to rest all the heated arguments about his batting abilities in foreign conditions and is one overseas Test victory away from becoming India’s successful touring Test captain.

The tours of South Africa, England and Australia have challenged many great Indian teams of the past and it was no different this time. However, this young Indian team was ready to take the challenge head-on.

It is fair to say this team has competed really well compared to all the other teams that have toured the SENA countries in the past. India, for the first time in history recorded away Test match wins in South Africa, England and Australia in a calendar year. The year 2018 will definitely have a place in India’s cricketing history books.

The historic win at the Wanderers on a menacing wicket against the Proteas, a thumping 203-run victory over England at Trent Bridge after a debacle at Lord’s and dominating wins against the Aussies in Adelaide in the Series opener and Melbourne in the recently concluded Boxing day Test are the highlights of 2018 for team India.

The wins haven’t come easy and it was a combined effort from both the batsmen and the bowlers that have led to these memorable overseas victories.

Here is a look at a few things that were common in all the four historic wins:

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Top 5 Run-scorers in Tests in 2018
