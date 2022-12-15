3 concerns for DC heading into the IPL 2023 auction

The Delhi Capitals (DC), who have most bases covered, are in an excellent position ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

DC traded Shardul Thakur to the Kolkata Knight Riders, freeing up a significant amount of their purse. They have ₹19.45 crore with a maximum of five slots remaining and can afford to be lavish with their spending at the IPL 2023 auction. Nevertheless, there are a few holes on their roster that need to be filled.

Here are three concerns for DC heading into the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 DC need a wicket-keeper or two

DC decided to release Tim Seifert ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. While the decision was justified given the Kiwi batter's dwindling returns in T20 cricket, it left them without their third-choice wicket-keeper. They also let go of KS Bharat, who was probably earmarked as Rishabh Pant's backup.

Pant is, of course, the first-choice gloveman for the franchise. There are no real alternatives - only Sarfaraz Khan, who recently picked up the skill in domestic cricket, stands out as a last-ditch option.

DC need a wicket-keeper or two in the IPL 2023 auction. They are likely to target the Indian pool of keepers, since they released not only Bharat but also a domestic batter in Mandeep Singh.

#2 DC need batting depth and spin threat

Having traded Thakur to KKR, DC are left without much lower-order batting depth. They have Aman Hakim Khan, who is no doubt a terrific T20 cricketer, but they might want a little more reliability in the lower order. Most of their bowlers aren't overly capable with the bat, and there's little batting to follow post Axar Patel at No. 7.

The Capitals will want to settle on the ideal make-up of their lower order. Acquiring a domestic pace-bowling all-rounder, which will be easier said than done, could be one of their tasks for the IPL 2023 auction. A related activity would be to beef up the spin department, perhaps with the addition of an all-rounder or two.

Kuldeep Yadav carried the spin attack on his shoulders in the 2022 season, but he has a long way to go before he can be considered a truly reliable T20 bowler. Axar had a disappointing season with the ball as well, and DC definitely need some reinforcement.

#1 DC need backups for a number of injury-prone players

In the pace and batting departments, DC have a plethora of injury-prone players who don't have adequate backups as of now.

Mitchell Marsh is known to break down if he bowls regularly, and the Capitals might need to get a few overs out of him after releasing Thakur. Khaleel Ahmed is currently out of commission after undergoing a surgery, and the left-armer fitness has always been a concern.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Chetan Sakariya have dealt with a few issues as well, leaving injury concerns littered throughout the bowling unit. Even young Prithvi Shaw isn't the sprightliest player in the side.

DC need to identify and purchase backups that cover all these areas. With only five spots remaining on the roster, they need to be perfect with their strategies.

