3 concerns for RCB ahead of their WPL 2023 clash against MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 campaign on a disappointing note, going down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 60 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5.

Bowling first after winning the toss, the Smriti Mandhana-led side were poor in the field. They conceded 223 for two as Meg Lanning (72 off 43), Shafali Verma (84 off 45), Marizanne Kapp (39* off 17), and Jemimah Rodrigues (22* off 15) hammered the RCB bowlers.

In reply, Bangalore were held to 163/8 as none of the batters managed to score a half-century. Quite a few of them got starts, but captain Mandhana’s 35 was the highest score of the innings.

RCB will now take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 6.

We look at three concerns for RCB ahead of the WPL 2023 match, which will see Harmanpreet Kaur and Mandhana come face-to-face.

#1 RCB bowlers’ lack of effectiveness against DC

Renuka Singh bowling against Delhi. Pic: Getty Images

Bangalore’s bowling looked completely pedestrian against Delhi, which is a danger sign for the franchise going forward in the tournament. Right from the start of the game, they lacked potency as Lanning and Shafali went absolutely berserk. Even after the dismissal of the DC openers, RCB could not plug the leak of runs as Kapp and Rodrigues capitalized on the great foundation laid by Delhi’s openers.

A total of 30 fours and seven sixes were slammed by DC’s batters as Bangalore were sent on a leather hunt. It’s not like RCB have a weak bowling attack. Renuka Singh, Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, and Sophie Devine form a quality attack on paper, with plenty of experience. Yet, Heather Knight (2/40) was the only bowler to have wickets against her name against Delhi.

Bangalore will be hoping that their bowling performance against DC was a one-off. The batters also did not do a great job, but as Mandhana admitted after the loss, they just gave away too many runs - around 20-30 runs too many. They were always on the back foot once the bowlers conceded over 220 runs.

#2 Smriti Mandhana's inexperience as captain

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana. Pic: Getty Images

Mandhana was always expected to be named RCB skipper once she was purchased by the franchise at the auction. She is the vice-captain of the Indian Women’s team but lacks full-time captaincy experience at the top level. Her lack of prowess in the role was pretty much evident in the WPL 2023 clash against Delhi Capitals. She looked all at sea as Lanning and Co. went after the bowling.

It would be too unfair to point fingers at Mandhana as it was just her first match as RCB captain. She can definitely be expected to learn and get better at the job. However, given what is at stake for Bangalore in the WPL, Mandhana will have to start demonstrating better leadership qualities very soon.

Speaking to the media ahead of WPL 2023, the experienced batter had asserted that the captaincy is not new to her. She had commented:

“I have led domestic teams right from my age of 16, I have led Maharashtra team and in Challengers trophy. Captaincy is not something that is very new to me. I would like to use all those experiences I have had in WPL.”

Mandhana will be keen to walk the talk against Mumbai Indians, especially with her captain Harmanpreet in the opposite camp.

#3 Short turnaround time

Heather Knight celebrates the wicket of Meg Lanning with her teammates. Pic: Getty Images

This is another worry for RCB heading into their mega clash against MI. Bangalore played their first match on Sunday and will be back on the field again on Monday. Unlike the IPL, teams have to play back-to-back matches in the WPL. This can be challenging, both mentally and physically.

Before Bangalore, Gujarat Giants (GG) played matches on consecutive days. They went down to the Mumbai Indians by 143 runs in the tournament opener at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. GG put up a much better showing in their second game against UP Warriorz on Sunday at the same venue.

Gujarat, however, lost the plot towards the end as Grace Harris launched a stunning counterattack. While Harris deserves full credit for her blazing knock, a hint of fatigue could have set into the Gujarat camp towards the end of the match. Bangalore will have to deal with a similar challenge versus Mumbai Indians on Monday.

