3 leading contenders for India's head coach role

Anurag Sahoo FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 540 // 05 Aug 2019, 01:10 IST

Mike Hesson could be a game-changer for India

The Indian team has lost four major ICC tournaments in the last four years. With the World Test Championship underway, the speculations of Team India’s head coach position has gripped the cricket lovers across the nation.

BCCI has received many applications for a position in India’s team management. The contract for the current coaching staff led by Ravi Shastri was to cease by World Cup but has been extended by 45 days and the interviews for the role will start by mid-August.

Big names from the applicants for the position include Anil Kumble, Ravi Shastri, Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Tom Moody, Mahela Jayawardene, Gary Kirsten, Michael Hesson, and Stephen Fleming.

Although Ravi Shastri has been touted to continue in the position, there have been certain reports that seem to suggest that Shastri could be shown the door as well, on the back of India's heartbreaking loss in the World Cup against New Zealand.

Here are three big names who could be in line to slot into the role of India's next head coach.

#3 Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten has coached India in the past

Gary Kirsten, under whose guidance India lifted their second World Cup in 2011, is one of the strongest contenders for the head coach position. The ex-South African skipper coached India for three years before he coached South Africa from 2011 to 2013.

Kirsten’s coaching experience has also seen him guide the Delhi Daredevils, Hobart Hurricanes, and Royal Challengers Bangalore as well and with a lot of experience under his belt coupled with prior experience of coaching India, Kirsten stands a good chance of landing the role.

