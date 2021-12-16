3 contenders for the ICC Cricketer of the Year award

2021 has been an eventful year for international cricket. Two ICC trophies - the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) and the ICC T20 World Cup - were up for grabs. While New Zealand were the winners of the inaugural WTC 2019-21 in June, Australia won their first T20 World Cup in November.

Quite a few top cricketers have been in fine form this year. Rohit Sharma redeemed himself as a Test opener after solid performances against England, both home and away, in testing conditions. Babar Azam, meanwhile, established himself as one of the best all-format batters in the world with his consistent performances. Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi also proved his worth with stellar performances in all three formats.

However, there have been a few even better performers in international cricket in 2021. On that note, let's take a look at the top three contenders for the coveted ICC Cricketer of the Year award for 2021.

#1 Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

ICC @ICC



He brings up his 11th T20I fifty of the year!



Watch



📝 bit.ly/PAKvWI-T20I1 No stopping Mohammad Rizwan 🔥He brings up his 11th T20I fifty of the year!Watch #PAKvWI on ICC.tv (in selected regions) 📺 No stopping Mohammad Rizwan 🔥He brings up his 11th T20I fifty of the year!Watch #PAKvWI on ICC.tv (in selected regions) 📺📝 bit.ly/PAKvWI-T20I1 https://t.co/jme8LFPlAO

Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the most improved cricketers in the world this year. He is the highest run-getter in the T20Is in 2021, amassing a world record 1201 runs in 24 innings at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 132. He also scored 134 runs in six ODI innings, with a highest score of 74. In Tests, Rizwan has scored 455 runs at an average of 45.50.

The 29-year-old has scored 11 T20I half-centuries this year, which is also the most in a calendar year. His best performance came against South Africa in Lahore, when he scored 104* off 64 deliveries. It was his fourth game as an opener in the shortest format. He also had a good run at the T20 World Cup, scoring 281 at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 128.

Rizwan's best Test performance came against South Africa in Rawalpindi. He scored 115* in the second innings after walking out to bat with the hosts reeling at 63/4. He also scored half-centuries in New Zealand and Bangladesh.

#2 Joe Root (England)

ICC @ICC



What a magnificent knock 👏



#ENGvIND | #WTC23 | bit.ly/Eng-v-Ind-1 A 21st Test century for Joe Root!What a magnificent knock 👏 A 21st Test century for Joe Root!What a magnificent knock 👏#ENGvIND | #WTC23 | bit.ly/Eng-v-Ind-1 https://t.co/jucUEMtpBT

England's Test captain Joe Root has had an exceptional year in red-ball cricket. He has scored 1544 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 64.33, with six centuries and two half-centuries to his name. Root also scored 179 runs in two ODI innings without being dismissed.

The right-hander started the year with a couple of big scores (211 & 186) against Sri Lanka in Galle, leading England to their second consecutive Test series win in the Asian nation. Root followed it up with a splendid 218 against India in the first Test at Chepauk.

In the English summer, Root had another exceptional series versus India at home. He scored 564 runs in seven innings at an average of 94, including three centuries and one half-century. His best performance came in a losing cause at the Lord's Test, where he made 180* in the first innings. In the first Ashes Test, Root scored 86 runs in the second innings, ensuring England avoided an innings defeat at the Gabba.

He has been a lone warrior, with the other English batters failing to support him well enough. England have won just four Tests while losing nine this calendar year. England fans will hope Root maintains his form in the Ashes so the visitors have a chance of winning the series against a formidable Australian unit.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

ICC @ICC

A match-defining hundred vs England 💥

ICC Men's Player of the Month ✅



Congratulations, 24 wickets in February 📈A match-defining hundred vs England 💥ICC Men's Player of the Month ✅Congratulations, @ashwinravi99 24 wickets in February 📈A match-defining hundred vs England 💥ICC Men's Player of the Month ✅Congratulations, @ashwinravi99! https://t.co/FXFYyzirzK

A stellar calendar year for Ravichandran Ashwin meant he took another step towards greatness. He picked up 52 wickets in eight Tests at an average of 16.23 and a strike rate of 42.1. Ashwin also made his white-ball comeback this year at the ICC T20 World Cup.

In five T20Is, he has taken nine wickets at an average of 11.66 and an economy rate of 5.25. Apart from being exceptional with the ball, he also scored 337 Test runs at an average of 28, including a 100 against England.

Ashwin started the year in Tests with a brilliant rear-guard alongside Hanuma Vihari on Day 5 of the Sydney Test, playing 128 balls to save the game and keep the series alive. In the home series versus England, he picked up 32 wickets at an average of 15. He was awarded Man of the Series as India won the series by a 3-1 margin.

Ashwin was also the stand-out Indian bowler in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. In the last home series of the year, he took 14 wickets in two matches versus the Kiwis, winning his ninth Man of the Series award, the third-most in Test history, as India continued their unbeaten run at home with a 1-0 series triumph.

His best white-ball performance came against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup, with the off-spinner returning with figures of 2/14 from four overs in his comeback match. He followed it up with good performances in the next couple of games and the home T20I series versus New Zealand.

Edited by Samya Majumdar