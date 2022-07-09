3 Cricketers who have played For and Against a Country

When cricketers kick off their careers, the aim is to play on the international stage and do well for the country. However, sometimes things don't go as planned and players resort to switching allegiances.

This sometimes results in a player featuring in a game against his former team. This trend is something that is quite popular in franchise cricket, but when it comes to the international arena, it is extremely rare.

On that note, let's look at a few cricketers who have played both for and against an international team.

1 Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer has played both for and against West Indies

Jofra Archer, arguably one of the most sought after cricketers in today’s times has played both for and against West Indies over the course of his career. He represented West Indies during his U-19 days until an injury sidelined him and he was never picked up again.

ICC @ICC



cards.twitter.com/cards/2xpgqs/7… Jofra Archer is set to make his England debut in tomorrow's ODI against @Irelandcricket. Jofra Archer is set to make his England debut in tomorrow's ODI against @Irelandcricket.cards.twitter.com/cards/2xpgqs/7…

He switched allegiances and decided to play for England in a bid to enhance his career as a cricketer. He played against the West Indies during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and returned phenomenal figures of 3/30 from his nine overs. His scalps included those of Nicholas Pooran and a dangerous Carlos Brathwaite. Additionally, he has also featured in two Test matches against the West Indies.

Archer is now a crucial member of the English side and will be looking to set the world stage on fire once he recovers from his injuries.

2 Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan represented Ireland before switching to play for England

England’s former limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has played both for and against Ireland and England. Morgan kickstarted his career for his native country Ireland back in 2006. In due course of time, he also played against his future team, England.

He later decided to ply his trade for England in search of better opportunities. This marked the beginning of a wonderful journey for him, which culminated in England winning their first World Cup in 2019. As an England cricketer, he also featured in games against Ireland.

Morgan recently hung his boots from the game after being in charge of England’s white-ball team for more than seven years. He retired as one of England's best cricketers in limited-overs.

ICC @ICC BREAKING: England skipper Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from international cricket.



Details



bit.ly/3ua7pSp BREAKING: England skipper Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from international cricket.Details 🚨 BREAKING: England skipper Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from international cricket. Details 👇 bit.ly/3ua7pSp

3 Luke Ronchi

Luke Ronchi, who kickstarted his career for Australia, later played for New Zealand

Luke Ronchi, a wicketkeeper-batter by trade, is another one of those cricketers who has played for two countries, New Zealand and Australia. He has also played against the Kiwis, making him a part of his unique list.

Ronchi opened the batting for Australia in his T20I debut against West Indies in Bridgetown in 2008. Following a decline in form, he decided to switch sides to play for New Zealand. As a Kiwi player, the wicketkeeper-batter played against Australia on more than one occasion.

Ronchi, unfortunately, didn't enjoy a good run against his former team. He announced his international retirement after the 2017 Champions Trophy and has since, served as the batting coach of New Zealand.

Luke Ronchi @ronchi04 Also a thank you to @CricketAus and @WACA_Cricket for giving me the start all those yrs ago, wouldn't be here without it Also a thank you to @CricketAus and @WACA_Cricket for giving me the start all those yrs ago, wouldn't be here without it

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far